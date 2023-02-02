QBE North America Makes Key Executive Appointments

Rachel Pollack named Chief People Officer; David Mulligan named Chief Operating Officer

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- QBE North America is pleased to announce two key executive appointments:

(PRNewsfoto/QBE North America) (PRNewswire)

Rachel Pollack has been appointed Chief People Officer. In this role, Pollack is responsible for leading the development and implementation of the North America People strategy to support and enable the enterprise strategy, as well as business-specific strategies and initiatives.

Pollack joined QBE in 2008 and has held a variety of roles in change management, human resources (now People), culture and business transformation, most recently serving as Group People Director, Global Corporate Functions and before that Group Head of Enterprise Culture, a role she pioneered. Pollack is familiar with North America, having served in New York as Vice President, Head of HR Change, North America from 2014-2015, where she led several transformation initiatives, including organizational design, restructuring and HR systems.

She earned an MBA in Organizational Change and Learning from the University of Technology Sydney and a bachelor's degree in Commerce, Organizational Psychology and Consumer Behavior from Macquarie University.

David Mulligan has been named Chief Operating Officer. In this role, Mulligan is responsible for identifying, planning and executing large-scale change projects to improve process efficiency, reduce complexity and increase cost savings while enhancing workforce capability and the customer experience. He leads QBE NA's business delivery teams, including digital transformation, business process reengineering, automation and robotics and the offshore transition team. He also oversees underwriting operations, program onboarding and services, billing, collections, accounts payable, production automation support, procurement and real estate.

Mulligan joined QBE in 2013 as VP, IT Strategy and Transformation, after which he took on broader responsibilities as VP, Business Transformation, and then SVP, Business Transformation. Prior to QBE, David held leadership and consulting roles at Anthem, Paradox Advisors, CUNA Mutual Group, Accenture, Best Buy and Deloitte Consulting.

He holds an MBA from the University of Notre Dame and a bachelor's degree in Industry Engineering from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

About QBE North America

QBE North America is a global insurance leader focused on helping customers solve unique risks, so they can focus on their future. Part of QBE Insurance Group Limited, QBE North America reported gross written premiums in 2021 of $6.29 billion. QBE Insurance Group's 2021 results can be found at www.qbe.com.

Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, QBE operates out of 27 countries around the globe, with a presence in every key insurance market. The North America division, headquartered in New York, conducts business through its insurance company subsidiaries. The actual terms and conditions of any insurance coverage are subject to the language of the policies as issued. QBE insurance companies are rated "A" (Excellent) by A.M. Best and "A+" by Standard & Poor's. Additional information can be found at www.qbe.com/us or follow QBE North America on LinkedIn and Facebook.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE QBE North America