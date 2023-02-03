Hess Announces First Plush Tugboat

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hess today announced a new addition to its Hess Toy Truck collection -- the fourth in its plush toy series designed especially for its youngest fans. My Plush Hess Truck: 2023 Tugboat is now on sale exclusively at HessToyTruck.com for $34.99 with free standard shipping and Energizer® batteries included.

Ideal for birthday or new baby gifts, the 2023 Plush Tugboat is safe for all ages with features that include soft and durable green fabric with colorful accents, squeeze-activated flashing LED lights, two iconic sing-along songs, an auto shutoff night-light, silent mode, and an easy-grab engine stack. The 2023 commemorative license plate and accompanying personalizable keepsake Tugboat Captain's License tag follows the Hess Toy Truck collectability tradition. The Hess plush toy line has received several prestigious awards including a Mom's Choice Award, a National Parenting Product Award, and the National Parent Center Seal of Approval.

The My Plush Hess Truck series, offered exclusively online at HessToyTruck.com, is part of the bestselling Hess Toy Truck collection, a treasured holiday toy tradition shared among families for nearly 60 years. To stay up to date, sign up for alerts at HessToyTruck.com and follow Hess Toy Truck on Facebook and Instagram.

