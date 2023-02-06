Revive Names Chris Bevolo Chief Executive Officer

Bevolo brings 20-plus years of healthcare industry leadership, previously serving as Revive's chief growth & brand officer

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Revive, part of The Weber Shandwick Collective, announced Chris Bevolo has been appointed Chief Executive Officer. Bevolo, a 20-plus year leader in the healthcare industry, joined Revive in 2014 as health system practice lead and most recently served as the chief brand and growth officer at Revive.

Revive, part of The Weber Shandwick Collective, embraces the chaos of healthcare to build leading brands. (PRNewswire)

Bevolo has worked with some of the largest and most respected health system and healthcare brands in the industry, with expertise in the areas of brand, marketing, advertising, digital, and consulting.

Bevolo is an author of seven books, including the popular Joe Public Doesn't Care About Your Hospital released in 2011. In 2022, Bevolo and Revive released Joe Public 2030: Five Potent Predictions Reshaping How Consumers Engage Healthcare, which explores five key ways consumer health engagement may change over the coming decade, covering everything from AI and personal monitoring to consumerism, new competition, the politicization of healthcare, and growing health disparities. He is a regular keynote speaker and featured presenter at healthcare conferences and hosted two popular podcasts for more than a decade. Before joining Revive, Chris was the owner and lead strategist of Interval, a Minneapolis-based healthcare marketing firm he founded in 1995.

As Revive's CEO, he will be responsible for leading the agency of nearly 100 employees, which is based in Nashville and has employees across the country. Agency services include branding, marketing, advertising, and communications, and clients include some of the top brands in the healthcare space. Bevolo will report to Jim O'Leary, chief executive officer, North America, Weber Shandwick.

"I'm honored and humbled to take on this role at Revive, and look forward to continuing the agency's success in partnership with an amazing leadership team and an incredible staff," said Bevolo. "Healthcare has continued to experience a level of disruption unknown to the industry – starting well before Covid-19. At Revive, we embrace the chaos in the healthcare industry, and help those with a similar mindset reimagine their roles, reinvent their businesses, and transform their impact on health in the U.S. We believe that those brands who can make their way through the upheaval will be the healthcare leaders of tomorrow."

His announcement as CEO is a new chapter for Revive, already an established leader in healthcare marketing, branding and communications, and ensures the agency will continue its focus on moving the industry forward through one of the most disruptive periods in healthcare.

"Chris is a leader, author, futurist in the healthcare industry, with extensive experience in consumerism, branding and marketing. He is positioned to continue Revive's breakthrough strategic work for our health sector clients," said Susan Howe, President, Weber Shandwick. "Chris's leadership in growing and building brands is key to the agency's success – and will serve our clients, and the healthcare industry at-large well as they face a variety of challenges."

About Revive

Revive, part of The Weber Shandwick Collective, embraces the chaos of healthcare to build leading brands. Founded in 2009, Revive is a leading healthcare agency headquartered in Nashville, with staff located across the country. Revive's employees are pathfinders and future-builders, and clients include some of the top brands in the healthcare space. Agency services including branding, marketing, advertising, and communications. Revive has won dozens of industry awards, including Healthcare Agency of the Year and Best Agency to Work For in North America. For more information, visit www.reviveagency.com. For more information, visit www.reviveagency.com

Related links: www.reviveagency.com

Chris Bevolo, Revive CEO, has worked with some of the largest and most respected health system and healthcare brands in the industry, with expertise in the areas of brand, marketing, advertising, digital, and consulting. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Revive