Think Energy Announces the Rebrand of ThinkEnergy.com and Launch of New Sales Channels

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Think Energy, LLC ("Think Energy"), a leading retail electricity provider serving customers in 12 states and the District of Columbia, announces the launch of the newly rebranded ThinkEnergy.com and multiple new sales channels including a customer referral program called the Free Energy Club and a network marketing sales channel called Think+.

The Think Energy rebranding reflects new management's repositioning of the business following the change in ownership on November 1, 2022. The new Think Energy value proposition is about making clean energy simple, easy and affordable for everyone. Think Energy delivers on this value proposition by providing its customers high quality clean electricity combined with the tools to lower their energy costs through the Free Energy Club, community solar products and its proprietary technology platform.

"The Think Energy rebrand is the first step in our journey to solidify our position as a leading provider of clean energy to residential and small commercial customers," said Michael Fallquist, Chief Executive Officer of Think Energy. "With the return of commodity market volatility and higher utility prices, we see an opportunity to provide great customer value with long-term fixed price clean electricity products. We know that word-of-mouth advertising is the most powerful way to educate consumers about our products which is why we focused on creating an unmatched network marketing opportunity and the most rewarding customer referral program in the industry."

The Free Energy Club is an innovative customer referral program, designed to reward our loyal customers for spreading the word about our clean electricity service. With this program, our customers can now earn monthly cash rebates of up to 100% of their Think Energy electricity supply charges. Customers can start earning monthly cash rebates with as few as three customer referrals and we make referring simple with the Free Energy Club portal.

Think+ is a network marketing sales channel built by management and field leadership from many of the largest and most successful energy network marketing companies in the world. With Think+, our Energy Advisors earn customer acquisition bonuses and monthly residual compensation for referring clean electricity and community solar customers to Think Energy. The Think+ sales channel is led by Brad Tayles, a highly accomplished direct selling executive with more than 35 years of industry experience.

"We've experienced tremendous interest in Think+ as we've enrolled nearly 2,000 Energy Advisors in the pre-launch period," said Brad Tayles, Senior Vice President of Think+. "This is launch week for Think+ as we officially begin enrolling Energy Advisors today and energy customers on Friday. Following our launch week activities, we will be on a multi-week launch tour to meet with and support our field leaders with stops in Illinois, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island."

Think Energy is a mass market focused energy retailer with licenses to operate in 12 states and the District of Columbia covering sixty-four electric and natural gas utilities. Think Energy provides 100% clean electricity to its customers on long-term competitive fixed rates. Think Energy is a wholly owned subsidiary of Energywell. For additional information, please visit http://www.thinkenergy.com.

