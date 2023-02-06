Twin Star Home Appoints Mark Gold as Chief Executive Officer

Proven Leader with 25 Years of Experience and Track Record of Driving Growth and Unlocking New Value for Durable Goods Companies

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Twin Star Home ("Twin Star"), an omnichannel leader in award-winning indoor and outdoor home furnishings and the North American market leader in electric fireplaces, today announced the appointment of Mark Gold as Chief Executive Officer.

Twin Star Home (PRNewswire)

Mr. Gold is a global leader with a proven track record of developing winning strategic plans, leading high-growth businesses and solving complex challenges. He brings 25 years of experience with respected organizations in the durables goods industry and most recently served as President and Chief Executive Officer of MAAX Bath. Prior to his time at MAAX Bath, Mr. Gold held senior leadership positions with Western Forge, Newell Rubbermaid and Black & Decker.

"Mark is keenly skilled at both collaborating with Twin Star's retail and e-commerce partners in designing on-trend home products, as well as sourcing and solving for supply chain logistics challenges facing many industries," said James Zenni, Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of ZCG. "Mark joined Twin Star late last year and we were patient in finding the right-fit for the next growth phase of the company. We are fortunate to have found an exceptional leader in Mark and look forward to our continued partnership."

"Twin Star is a pioneer in the transformation of the home furnishing business model, and it is an honor to join this committed and talented team," said Mr. Gold. "I am excited about the many opportunities for Twin Star ahead as we find new ways to anticipate and meet consumers' evolving home furnishing needs and enhance their home experiences."

About Twin Star Home

Twin Star Home is a leading omnichannel designer and manufacturer of indoor and outdoor living products. Twin Star Home's award-winning designs of functional, beautiful and affordable product lines include furnishings for the living room, home office and bathroom, many with integrated technology and media solutions. Outdoor living products include modular seating collections, dining tables, bars, fire pits and accessories. Twin Star Home is a pioneer in the transformation of the home furnishings business model with borderless e-commerce platforms and traditional retailing. Twin Star Home holds hundreds of product, design and technology patents and combines the latest trends with consumer-driven innovation. Consumers and retailers alike recognize Twin Star Home for its trusted national brands: ClassicFlame®, Bell'O®, TK Classics®, Classic Accessories®, Duck Covers™, ChimneyFree® and Tresanti(R). Find out more at www.twinstarhome.com.

Twin Star is a portfolio company of Z Capital Partners, L.L.C., the private equity fund management arm of Z Capital Group, L.L.C. ("ZCG"). ZCG is a leading, privately held merchant bank comprised of private markets asset management, business consulting services, technology development and solutions. ZCG has a global team comprised of over 375 professionals. (www.zcg.com)

