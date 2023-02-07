eInfochips strengthens its leadership position in 2022 Zinnov Zones Engineering R&D Services ratings

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- eInfochips, a leading provider of product engineering and digital transformation services, announced today it has been named a leader in the overall Engineering Research & Development (ER&D) services, and Industry 4.0 and Semiconductor segments in the recently released 2022 Zinnov Zones ratings.

Zinnov, as part of its annual Zones ratings, undertook a comprehensive evaluation of over 50 service providers to identify leaders across multiple competencies, verticals and geographies.

This year, eInfochips has advanced further in the "Established and Expansive" quadrant. The firm's position in the top quadrant signifies its excellence in terms of scalability, innovation and IP, ecosystem linkages, specialization and R&D practice maturity, and presence across several verticals with a reputed client base.

eInfochips has also achieved the leadership position in the overall small and medium ER&D service providers category. Under this category, eInfochips achieved leadership position in the digital engineering, data and AI engineering, and hyperscalers services categories. The company has also been featured as a leader in semiconductor ER&D for the ninth year in a row.

"The Zinnov ratings are a testament to our 25-plus years of engineering excellence and customer satisfaction," said Bharath Aitha, vice president of marketing for eInfochips. "We are constantly innovating, expanding our geographical footprint, and investing in new capabilities. The leadership position reaffirms our focus and commitment to help customers navigate complex, ever-changing technology and market landscape through our engineering prowess."

Sidhant Rastogi, managing partner and global head, Zinnov, said, "eInfochips has built deep expertise in disruptive technologies such as AI/ML, cloud, IoT, and cybersecurity. The firm's recent collaborations and continued focus on enhancing its digital engineering solutions has helped it grow and strengthen its capabilities especially in Industry 4.0 and hyperscaler services. This, combined with its vertical-led approach encompassing semiconductors, industrial, and automotive, has helped it secure a leadership position in Zinnov's 2022 ER&D Services Zones ratings."

About eInfochips

eInfochips, an Arrow Electronics company, is a leading provider of digital transformation and product engineering services. With 500-plus products developed and 40 million deployments in 140 countries, eInfochips continues to fuel technological innovations in multiple verticals.

eInfochips accelerates time to market for its customers with its expertise in the areas of cloud, IoT, AI/ML, digital twins, hyper automation, and cybersecurity.

About Zinnov:

Founded in 2002, Zinnov is a global management consulting and strategy advisory firm with a presence in New York, Santa Clara, Seattle, Houston, Bangalore, Gurgaon, Paris, and Pune. With a team of experienced consultants, subject matter experts, and research professionals, Zinnov has partnered with Global Enterprises, Fortune 2000 companies, Global System Integrators, and Private Equity firms across their value creation journeys to develop actionable insights – across revenue, talent, innovation, scale, and optimization. For more information, visit Zinnov.

