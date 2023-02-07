Jeep® Grand Cherokee Named Best SUV of 2023 by Cars.com

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee, including three-row Grand Cherokee L, plug-in hybrid Grand Cherokee 4xe and two-row Grand Cherokee, named Cars.com's Best SUV of 2023 (PRNewswire)

Jeep® Grand Cherokee, the most awarded SUV ever, earns prestigious Best SUV of 2023 from Cars.com in inaugural year of award

Award applies to entire Grand Cherokee lineup, including two-row Grand Cherokee, three-row Grand Cherokee L and plug-in hybrid Grand Cherokee 4xe

New electrified Grand Cherokee 4xe delivers 56 MPGe, 25 miles all-electric range and up to 470 miles total range with no range anxiety

Cars.com says SUV of the Year winner represents ultimate in capability, versatility and value

Jeep® Grand Cherokee is the Best SUV of 2023, according to Cars.com in its inaugural Best SUV of 2023 award. The editors of Cars.com evaluated all SUVs available in the U.S. to determine which model demonstrates the best combination of capability, versatility and value, selecting the expanded Grand Cherokee family as the best of the best.

The award applies to the entire 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee lineup, including the two-row Grand Cherokee, three-row Grand Cherokee L and plug-in hybrid Grand Cherokee 4xe, which delivers 56 MPGe, 25 miles all-electric range and 470-mile total range with no range anxiety.

"There's a Jeep Grand Cherokee for everyone, which is why it's Cars.com's first-ever Best SUV of 2023," says Jenni Newman, Cars.com editor-in-chief. "Two or three rows; V-6, V-8 or plug-in hybrid; three different four-wheel-drive systems — variety is just the start of the Grand Cherokee's strength. With the Grand Cherokee, Grand Cherokee L and Grand Cherokee 4xe, there's one for every lifestyle, taste and budget."

This fifth-generation Jeep Grand Cherokee builds on its legacy as the most awarded SUV ever, built around a purpose-built, flexible architecture, available plug-in hybrid powertrain, striking exterior design and refined interior with world-class craftsmanship and first-to-market technologies. The 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee is the most technologically advanced and 4x4-capable Jeep Grand Cherokee yet.

The 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee lineup has been designed and engineered to deliver even more of what has made the Grand Cherokee a true global icon in the premium SUV segment, including legendary capability, class-leading space and versatility and advanced safety features.

"We're proud that the two-row Jeep Grand Cherokee, three-row Grand Cherokee L and electrified Grand Cherokee 4xe represent the best SUV lineup," said Jim Morrison, senior vice president and head of Jeep brand North America. "In terms of 4x4 capability, two- and three-row versatility, a plug-in model that delivers 25 miles of all-electric range and 56 MPGe with no range anxiety and value that speaks to both new and return customers, the Grand Cherokee stands alone at the top of the mountain. It's rewarding to know that Cars.com feels the same."

The new Grand Cherokee is the first to offer 4xe plug-in hybrid vehicle (PHEV) and three-row variants. The Grand Cherokee 4xe signals the continued growth of the Jeep brand's electrified mission of Zero Emission Freedom, enhancing the fun, freedom and adventure that the Jeep brand is known for, while providing unprecedented performance, fuel economy and environmental friendliness. The first-ever three-row Grand Cherokee L debuted for the 2021 model year to meet the growing needs of Jeep customers who asked for more space and functionality. Designed to maximize overall passenger comfort, the Grand Cherokee L delivers uncompromised third-row capacity, increased cargo volume, seating for up to seven passengers and more than 110 advanced safety and security features.

Jeep Grand Cherokee 4x4 models (Limited and above) come standard with the class-leading Selec-Terrain traction management system, which offers five available terrain modes (Auto, Sport, Rock, Snow, Mud/Sand) to provide optimized calibrations for any given driving scenario. The Grand Cherokee L equipped with the available 5.7-liter V-8 delivers best-in-class towing capability of 7,200 pounds.

With premium styling and craftsmanship inside and out, the Jeep Grand Cherokee has more than 110 advanced safety and security features, including an impressive amount of standard safety features, plus available driver-assist systems, 360-degree surround view, drowsy driver detection and night vision cameras. Segment-leading technologies include a 10.25-inch front passenger screen, rear-seat monitoring camera system, rear-seat entertainment displays with Amazon Fire TV Built-in and an available premium 19-speaker, 950-watt McIntosh audio system.

The entire Jeep Grand Cherokee lineup also comes equipped with the award-winning Uconnect 5 infotainment system, with standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Jeep Wave customer care program

The Jeep Wave customer service program is available to the entire Jeep brand lineup, including the award-winning 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee models. The premium owner loyalty program is filled with exciting benefits and exclusive perks, including:

Three years of worry-free maintenance at Jeep dealerships

24/7 support via phone or online chat

Vehicle protection including 24/7 roadside assistance and first-day loaner coverage

VIP access to select, exclusive Jeep brand events

Jeep Brand

Built on more than 80 years of legendary heritage, Jeep is the authentic SUV brand that brings capability, craftsmanship and versatility to people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a broad portfolio of vehicles that continues to provide owners with a sense of safety and security to handle any journey with confidence. The Jeep vehicle range consists of the Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, new three-row Grand Cherokee L, Grand Cherokee 4xe, Renegade and Wrangler and Wrangler 4xe. Jeep Wave, a premium owner loyalty and customer care program that is available to the entire Jeep 4x4 lineup, is filled with benefits and exclusive perks to deliver Jeep brand owners the utmost care and dedicated 24/7 support. The legendary Jeep brand's off-road capability is enhanced by a global electrification initiative that is transforming 4xe into new 4x4 in pursuit of the brand's vision of accomplishing Zero Emission Freedom. All Jeep brand vehicles will offer an electrified variant by 2025.

