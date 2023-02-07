SOUTH FLORIDA'S FAMED BODEGA TAQUERIA Y TEQUILA PLANS NATIONWIDE EXPANSION STARTING WITH CHICAGO'S WEST LOOP NEIGHBORHOOD SPRING 2023

The Expansion Includes Two Outposts In Chicago, Marking The Brand's First Steps Outside Of Florida.

Download food and rendering images HERE

MIAMI, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bodega Taqueria y Tequila , South Florida's iconic brand known for its fast-casual taco joint by day and speakeasy-style lounge by night concepts, announces a national brand expansion plan with its efforts focused on two locations in Chicago, Illinois. The team has signed a 12-year lease to open their first Chicago outpost on Randolph Street in the bustling Fulton Market District neighborhood slated to open in Spring 2023 at 912 W Randolph St. Following shortly after will be a second Chicago location with a 10-year lease set to open in the River North District at the end of Summer 2023 at 407 N Clark Street.

Bodega Taqueria y Tequila (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled that our first Bodega Taqueria y Tequila outside of our home state of Florida will be in Chicago's high energy and food driven Fulton Market District," said Jared Galbut, CEO and Co-Founder. "Our menu will mirror that of all of our locations, though we will add seasonal options inspired by Chicago's food and craft cocktail scene."

The flagship Bodega Taqueria y Tequila opened in South Beach in 2015, followed by four additional South Florida locations including: Fort Lauderdale in November 2020; Aventura in August 2021; West Palm Beach in February 2022; and Coconut Grove in August 2022. Showing no signs of slowing down, in addition to the two Chicago openings this spring and summer, Bodega is on course to double their footprint in the next two years with three additional South Florida locations set to open in Coral Gables in September 2023; Downtown Miami at Natiivo Miami in December 2023; Miami's Wynwood arts district neighborhood in 2023; and expanding into their third U.S. state to Nashville, Tennessee in February 2024.

Famous for their vibrant taqueria, guests of the new Chicago locations will order from the brand's signature retro fitted airstream trailer-turned-taco-truck. Popular menu highlights include the Birria Taco & Quesadilla (Guajillo braised short rib, oaxaca cheese, red onion, cilantro, avocado salsa, and Guajilo beef broth), along with healthier alternatives such as gluten-free tortillas, kale bowls, and cauliflower rice. Beyond the taqueria, a porta potty door leads guests to Bodega's renowned speakeasy – the perfect spot for happy hour and late-night debauchery - featuring an extensive tequila and mezcal-based cocktail menu, as well as live music by local bands and DJs. Signature cocktails include the Pico Picante (Tequila, Mezcal, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno, lime, orange bitters) and El Jefe (Tequila, Owen's Nitro Espresso).

Since inception the brand's South Florida outposts have garnered national attention and esteemed accolades from the restaurant and entertainment industries including GQ Magazine, InStyle Magazine, Thrillist, and HuffPost calling it one of the "hottest Mexican restaurants in America."

For more information, please visit BodegaTaqueria.com and follow on social @BodegaTaqueria .

Media Contact:

Rockaway More

Dana Gidney | Leanne Kim

dana@rockawaymore.com | leanne@rockawaymore.com

305.751.9641

ABOUT BODEGA TAQUERIA Y TEQUILA

Founded in South Beach in 2015 by Menin Hospitality's Keith Menin and Jared Galbut, Bodega Taqueria y Tequila is South Florida's iconic brand offering an array of Mexican street food along with a unique night-life experience serving up award-winning tequila and cocktails. The Mexican-inspired concept features an extensive menu showcasing authentic Mexican favorites along with unconventional and innovative interpretations. Since its inception, Bodega Taqueria y Tequila has been nationally recognized and revered as one of the region's hottest culinary and night-life destinations. Known to be the first to introduce fast-casual Mexican fare to South Beach, Bodega Taqueria y Tequila has received several accolades from top media outlets such as GQ Magazine, InStyle Magazine and HuffPost, among others.

The brand currently has a total of five locations, including two 'taqueria-only' concepts in Aventura (2021) and Miami's iconic FTX Arena (2020), along with four full-service 'taqueria y tequila' concepts in South Beach (2015), Fort Lauderdale (2020), West Palm Beach (2022), and Coconut Grove (2022). Bodega Taqueria y Tequila is currently undergoing an expansion and gearing up to welcome several new outposts this year and in 2023. For more information, please visit https://www.bodegataqueria.com/

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bodega Taqueria y Tequila