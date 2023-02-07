Themed Entertainment Association Selects RWS Entertainment Group to Produce 2023 & 2024 Thea Awards Gala

RWS Creative Team to Re-Envision Show as Part of TEA's New INSPIRE Week

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Themed Entertainment Association (TEA), the international non-profit association representing the world's leading creators, developers, designers and producers of compelling places and experiences, has selected global Emmy Award-winning experience company RWS Entertainment Group to provide full creative and production services for its 2023 and 2024 Thea Awards Gala. The 2023 Thea Awards Gala will take place Saturday, April 15th at the Disneyland Hotel in Anaheim, California.

TEA's Thea Awards have become internationally recognized as a symbol of excellence, bringing recognition to achievement, talent and personal excellence within the themed entertainment industry. As Producer of the Thea Awards Gala and a TEA Premier Global Partner, RWS' services will include scripting; stage design; media, graphic and video elements; entertainment; technical, production and stage management and oversight of AV, lighting, sound, construction, rigging and engineering.

New for 2023, the Thea Awards will serve as the culmination of TEA INSPIRE Week. Other events throughout the week will include the TEA INSPIRE Leadership Forum, which offers executive level networking and knowledge sharing, and the TEA INSPIRE conference, which features a deep dive into each of the TEA Award recipient projects.

"We are honored to be entrusted with such a high-profile, globally recognized event as TEA's Thea Awards Gala," said RWS Founder and CEO Ryan Stana. "For the next two years, not only will we have the opportunity to inspire gala attendees as part of TEA's new INSPIRE Week, but we will also have the great privilege of producing an event that celebrates the immense talents of our clients, colleagues and friends."

"TEA is thrilled to be embarking on this multi-year partnership with RWS Entertainment Group," said Lindsey Nelson, TEA Executive Director. "As both a long-time member and dedicated global partner of the TEA, RWS understands the TEA membership and what the Thea Awards Gala represents to the global themed entertainment industry. Because of that wealth of industry knowledge, they also recognize the untapped potential of the Theas and will utilize their expertise as a world-class event producer to help TEA elevate and grow this global brand."

To learn more about TEA INSPIRE Week and Thea Awards Gala, visit https://www.teaconnect.org/tea-inspire.html.

Images available at experiencerws.com/newsroom.

ABOUT RWS ENTERTAINMENT GROUP

RWS Entertainment Group is a global, Emmy Award-winning experience company with headquarters in New York, London and Cincinnati. Together with its subsidiaries, RWS designs, fabricates, installs and operates custom entertainment, live events, exhibits, destinations, décor and branded attractions. On land, at sea, and everywhere in between, RWS produces over 500 live experiences and employs over 8,000 performers and technicians annually.

Founded in 2003, RWS operates the largest live production facility in New York City, which includes 56,000 square feet of office space, a rehearsal studio complex and performer housing. RWS properties include Binder Casting serving the stage, film and commercial markets; RWS Décor Products and RWS Leased Experiences.

In 2021, RWS acquired JRA, an award-winning creative studio providing master planning, writing and content development, attraction/exhibit planning and design, graphic design, executive media production, art direction and project management. In 2022, RWS acquired ted, Europe's largest leisure entertainment experience company. Specializing in theatre, cruise, travel, resort and retail, ted leverages a vast knowledge of multiple industries across six internal departments: guest acts, production, technical, merchandise, fitness & wellbeing and music & media.

RWS Entertainment Group and its subsidiaries have supplied groundbreaking productions for an impressive roster of clients that includes Warner Bros., Lionsgate, The Coca-Cola Company, Apple, Disney, O, the Oprah Magazine, Vera Wang, Azamara, MSC Cruises, Virgin Voyages, Hard Rock Resorts, Iberostar Hotels & Resorts, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Europa-Park Resort, Paultons Park, Marella Cruises, TUI Group, Roompot, Bourne Leisure, Six Flags, Cedar Fair Entertainment Company, Science Centre Singapore, Space Center Houston, Original X Productions, Crayola, Hershey's and many more.

ABOUT TEA

The Themed Entertainment Association (TEA) is the international non-profit association representing the world's leading creators, developers, designers and producers of compelling places and experiences - worldwide.

Our members bring specific expertise in a variety of disciplines to a field that is constantly evolving: the creation of successful, highly engaging, out of home visitor attractions and experiences in the leisure and travel sector. These entertaining and educational projects include theme parks, water parks, museums, zoos, corporate visitor centers, casinos, restaurants, branded experiences, multimedia spectaculars, retail spaces, resorts and hospitality, destination attractions and more.

TEA members are innovators and problem solvers whose careers are spent confronting and overcoming unique challenges. They are specialists in realizing one-of-a-kind projects that have never been built before, and opening new frontiers of technical integration, creative storytelling, visitor engagement and brand extension. For more information visit: https://www.teaconnect.org/

