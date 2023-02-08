BrinxTV Acquires stake in Icon Source, Creates NIL Brand and Content Powerhouse

These Two NIL Disruptors Are Poised to Supercharge Brands and Athletes

ATLANTA, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BrinxTV, the pioneering platform founded by 6x Emmy Award Winner and Host/Creator of ESPN Sport Science, John Brenkus, has solidified their partnership with Icon Source to create a powerhouse in the world of NIL (name, image, likeness). This investment is the first of many to come from BrinxTV, the next generation of sports and entertainment programming.

Icon Source, the Denver based company founded by Chase Garrett, connects brands with collegiate and professional athletes looking for all types of NIL marketing and endorsement opportunities. Icon Source is the leading platform having facilitated millions of dollars in thousands of deals between its more than 15,000 athletes and brand users.

Initially, BrinxTV and Icon Source inked a deal to procure sponsorships for "The NIL House"- the BrinxTV produced show that has become the most watched daily sports program in the country. With BrinxTV's investment in Icon Source, the combined forces create an entity that stretches far beyond the one program. The relationship enables Icon Source to actively sell brand deals across the entire BrinxTV network, which includes shows from sports superstars like Marcellus Wiley, Lavar Arrington, in addition to Hall of Famers Champ Bailey and Ray Lewis. Icon Source has a built in media outlet that amplifies their brand partners and respective athletes through BrinxTV.

"Brands are trying to figure a way to get the most out of the athletes they partner with," said Icon Source CEO Chase Garrett. "The NIL House and the entire BrinxTV network offers greater access and value to the rising and current stars of NIL than anywhere else. Plain and simple, BrinxTV hosts more premiere NIL programming than any other platform and they are a perfect match to help accelerate our growth."

Brenkus adds, "Icon Source has built the best platform in the world to facilitate NIL deals by cutting out unnecessary parts of the old school endorsement process while inviting more participants to enter the space. BrinxTV's investment into Icon Source is a clear signal to the market that the traditional flow of brand dollars in the NIL space has officially been disrupted. With recent success bringing brands like Caktus AI, BeOne Sports, Solari, and Varchas Premium Spirits into partnership with BrinxTV, the potential is enormous."

