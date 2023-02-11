Big Fogg to Provide its Cooling Sideline Fans for Both the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs at Big Game in Glendale, Arizona

PHOENIX, Feb. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Fogg is once again in the news recently. The National Football League has commissioned Big Fogg to provide twelve of its misting fans for this year's Super Bowl 57 in Glendale, Arizona. Both the Eagles and the Chiefs will have 6 fans on each of their sidelines. This marks the 13th time that Big Fogg has provided its climate control misting fans and/or heating benches at the Super Bowls. The last time Big Fogg provided (12) heating benches for the Patriots and Falcons was at Super Bowl LI in Houston, Texas.

This past year was a record one for Big Fogg, as it provided misting fans, heating benches and/or radiant heaters at over 200 NFL and NCAA games. In addition, it supplied equipment at two NFL playoff games for the San Francisco 49ers, in games against the Seahawks and the Cowboys.

Big Fogg is celebrating its 25th year of business. There have been many memorable events that occurred during that period.

Christopher Miehl, CEO of Big Fogg, recollects receiving a great call in December 2001 from Tim Davey, VP of Operations for the NFL to provide, setup and work both the Pro Bowl in 2002 in Hawaii and the Super Bowl in New Orleans. Since then Big Fogg has provided its Misting Fans, Heating Benches and/or Radiant Heaters at 13 Super Bowls, 20 Pro Bowls and over 50 NFL playoff games.

Christopher Miehl also recalls the amazing Super Bowl XXXVI: "With a minute and a half left in the game, the Rams scored a touchdown that tied the game at 17-17. Kurt Warner came off the field and threw down his helmet on the ground right in front of me and exhorted "finally". I looked up on the clock and said to myself, "There is still time and Tom Brady has three-time outs. If I remember correctly, the kickoff was in the end zone, but Brady then took the Patriots offense down the field and with time running out, the Patriots kicked the winning field goal. A very exciting finish."



Unbelievably for Super Bowl XXXIX, Big Fogg supplied both heating benches and misting fans on the sideline for the Philadelphia Eagles. A first and a last.

Christopher Miehl states, "I am a big fan of football I have been so fortunate to have setup and worked so many Super Bowls, Pro Bowls, and NFL playoff games. I still enjoy being involved in setting up our heating/cooling systems for these games with my technical crew. In fact, I have worked over 750 NFL and NCAA football games over my tenure. I am a hands-on CEO who likes to get his hands dirty, not just stand or sit with our heating and cooling systems and smile."

