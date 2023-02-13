Instructure Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

Fourth Quarter GAAP Revenue of $124.7 Million Grows 12.8% year over year

Fiscal Year 2022 GAAP Revenue of $475.2 Million Grows 17.2% year over year

Fiscal Year 2022 Net Loss of $34.2 Million and Adjusted EBITDA* of $179.6 Million

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Instructure Holdings, Inc. (Instructure) (NYSE: INST), the makers of the Canvas Learning Management System, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.

"Our strong fourth quarter revenue reflects the increasingly central role we play in supporting educators, students, parents, and leaders as they navigate unprecedented challenges," said Steve Daly, Instructure CEO. "As we move into 2023, we are committed to further expanding our impact on the educational landscape, solving more of the unique challenges educators face while continuing to deliver balanced growth and profitability."

Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights:

GAAP Revenue of $124.7 million , an increase of 12.8% year over year

Allocated Combined Receipts*, or ACR, of $124.7 million , an increase of 11.9% year over year

Operating loss of $3.8 million , or negative 3.0% of revenue, and Non-GAAP operating income* of $46.5 million , or 37.3% of ACR*

GAAP net loss of $5.7 million , or negative 4.6% of revenue, and Adjusted EBITDA* of $48.6 million , or 39.0% of ACR*

Cash flow from operations of $17.0 million and Adjusted Unlevered Free Cash Flow* of $29.3 million

Full Year 2022 Financial Highlights:

GAAP Revenue of $475.2 million , an increase of 17.2% year over year

Allocated Combined Receipts*, or ACR, of $476.1 million , an increase of 14.8% year over year

Operating loss of $16.5 million , or negative 3.5% of revenue, and Non-GAAP operating income* of $173.9 million , or 36.5% of ACR*

GAAP net loss of $34.2 million , or negative 7.2% of revenue, and Adjusted EBITDA* of $179.6 million , or 37.7% of ACR*

Cash flow from operations of $140.3 million and Adjusted Unlevered Free Cash Flow* of $173.5 million

*See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for information regarding the Company's use of non-GAAP financial measures as well as reconciliations to the most closely comparable GAAP measures in this press release.

Business and Operating Highlights:

In December, we acquired LearnPlatform, the leading provider of technology that enables educators and their institutions to research, select and evaluate digital learning solutions.



The University of Louisiana System selected Canvas and Impact due to improved functionality, consistency of user experience, alignment with the other state university systems, and 24/7 technical support for end users.



The Charles County Public School District selected Canvas due to the power of its instructional materials, integrations and other 3rd party tools, superior scale and reliability, and best-in-class service.





The University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines selected Canvas LMS and Canvas Studio due to ease of use, role-specific mobile experiences, broad support for outcomes, and the breadth of integratable third party tools.



The City and Guilds of London Institute chose Instructure as its institutional learning technology partner for the future growth of their organization with an initial plan to deploy Canvas and plans to evaluate Credentials.



Chris Ball was named Instructure's new President and Chief Operating Officer and will oversee the go-to-market strategy and customer lifecycle, including marketing, revenue operations, sales and customer experience.

Business Outlook

Based on information as of today, February 13, 2023, the Company is issuing the following financial guidance.

First Quarter Fiscal 2023:

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $126.5 million to $127.5 million

Non-GAAP operating income* is expected to be in the range of $45.9 million to $46.9 million

Adjusted EBITDA* is expected to be in the range of $47.0 million to $48.0 million

Non-GAAP net income* is expected to be in the range of $25.7 million to $26.7 million

Full Year 2023:

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $519.4 million to $523.4 million

Non-GAAP operating income* is expected to be in the range of $193.4 million to $197.4 million

Adjusted EBITDA* is expected to be in the range of $198.0 million to $202.0 million

Non-GAAP net income* is expected to be in the range of $109.2 million to $113.2 million

Adjusted Unlevered Free Cash Flow* is expected to be in the range of $200.0 million to $204.0 million

*Non-GAAP operating income, Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income and Adjusted Unlevered Free Cash Flow are non-GAAP measures. Instructure is unable to provide guidance, or a reconciliation, for operating loss and net loss, the most closely comparable GAAP measures with respect to non-GAAP operating income, Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income, and net cash provided by operating activities, the most closely comparable measure with respect to Adjusted Unlevered Free Cash Flow, because Instructure cannot provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of certain reconciling items without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliation, including stock-based compensation and amortization of acquisition-related intangibles. Thus, Instructure is unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance to GAAP guidance because such information is not available.

Effective January 1, 2022, Instructure adopted ASU No. 2021-08, Business Combinations (Topic 805), which requires that an entity (acquirer) recognize and measure contract assets and contract liabilities acquired in a business combination in accordance with Revenue from Contracts with Customers (Topic 606). As a result, Instructure will no longer present guidance for ACR because GAAP revenue and ACR will now converge.

Conference Call Information

Instructure's management team will hold a conference call to discuss our fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 results today, February 13, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. ET. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (888) 330-2384 from the United States and Canada or (240) 789-2701 internationally with conference ID 1348899. A live webcast and replay of the conference call can be accessed from the investor relations page of Instructure's website at ir.instructure.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the call.

About Instructure

Instructure (NYSE: INST) is an education technology company dedicated to elevating student success, amplifying the power of teaching, and inspiring everyone to learn together. Today the Instructure Learning Platform supports tens of millions of educators and learners around the world. Learn more at www.instructure.com .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Instructure has provided in this press release financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). In addition to Instructure's results determined in accordance with GAAP, Instructure believes the following non-GAAP measures are useful in evaluating its operating performance and liquidity. Instructure believes that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance and assists in comparisons with other companies, some of which use similar non-GAAP financial information to supplement their GAAP results. The non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, and should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from similarly-titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

A reconciliation of Instructure's historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release, and investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation.

ACR. We define ACR as the combined receipts of our Company and companies that we have acquired allocated to the period of service delivery. We calculate ACR as the sum of (i) revenue and (ii) the impact of fair value adjustments to acquired unearned revenue related to Thoma Bravo's acquisition of Instructure (the "Take-Private Transaction") and the Certica Holdings, LLC ("Certica"), Eesysoft Software International B.V. (which was rebranded to "Impact by Instructure" or "Impact" subsequent to acquisition), and Kimono LLC (which was rebranded to "Elevate Data Sync" subsequent to acquisition) acquisitions where we do not believe such adjustments are reflective of our ongoing operations. Management uses this measure to evaluate the organic growth of the business period over the period, as if the Company had operated as a single entity and excluding the impact of acquisitions or adjustments due to purchase accounting.

Non-GAAP Operating Income. We define non-GAAP operating income as loss from operations excluding the impact of stock-based compensation, transaction costs, sponsor costs, impairment charges, other non-recurring costs, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, and the impact of fair value adjustments to acquired unearned revenue relating to the Take-Private Transaction and the Certica, Impact, and Elevate Data Sync acquisitions that we do not believe are reflective of our ongoing operations. We believe non-GAAP operating income is useful in evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry, as this metric generally eliminates the effects of certain items that may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance. Although we exclude the amortization of acquisition-related intangibles from the non-GAAP measure, management believes it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation.

Non-GAAP Net Income. We define non-GAAP net income as net loss excluding the impact of stock-based compensation, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, the impact of fair value adjustments to acquired unearned revenue relating to the Take-Private Transaction and the Certica, Impact, and Elevate Data Sync acquisitions, transaction costs, sponsor costs, impairment charges, other non-recurring costs, and effects of foreign currency transaction (gains) and losses that we do not believe are reflective of our ongoing operations. The tax effects of the adjustments are calculated using the statutory tax rate, taking into consideration the nature of the item and the relevant taxing jurisdiction. We believe Non-GAAP net income is useful in evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry, as this metric generally eliminates the effects of certain items that may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance. Although we exclude the amortization of acquisition-related intangibles from the non-GAAP measure, management believes it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation. Basic non-GAAP net income per common share attributable to common stockholders is computed by dividing non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders by the weighted-average number of common shares outstanding for the period. Diluted non-GAAP net income per common share attributable to common stockholders is computed by giving effect to all potentially dilutive common stock equivalents outstanding for the period.

Adjusted EBITDA; Adjusted EBITDA Margin. EBITDA is defined as earnings before debt-related costs, including interest and loss on debt extinguishment, benefit for taxes, depreciation, and amortization. We further adjust EBITDA to exclude certain items of a significant or unusual nature, including stock-based compensation, transaction costs, sponsor costs, impairment charges, other non-recurring costs, effects of foreign currency transaction (gains) and losses, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, and the impact of fair value adjustments to acquired unearned revenue relating to the Take-Private Transaction and the Certica, Impact, and Elevate Data Sync acquisitions. Although we exclude the amortization of acquisition-related intangibles from this non-GAAP measure, management believes that it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by ACR.

Free Cash Flow, Unlevered Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Unlevered Free Cash Flow. We define free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less purchases of property and equipment and intangible assets, net of proceeds from disposals of property and equipment. We define unlevered free cash flow as free cash flow adjusted for cash paid for interest on outstanding debt and cash settled stock-based compensation. We define adjusted unlevered free cash flow as unlevered free cash flow adjusted for transaction costs, sponsor costs, impaired leases, and other non-recurring costs paid in cash. We believe free cash flow, unlevered free cash flow and adjusted unlevered free cash flow facilitate period-to-period comparisons of liquidity. We consider free cash flow, unlevered free cash flow and adjusted unlevered free cash flow to be important measures because they measure the amount of cash we generate and reflect changes in working capital.

Non-GAAP Cost of Revenue and Non-GAAP Operating Expenses. We define non-GAAP cost of revenue and non-GAAP operating expenses as GAAP cost of revenue and GAAP operating expenses, respectively, excluding the impact of stock-based compensation, transaction costs, sponsor costs, impairment charges, other non-recurring costs, and amortization of acquisition-related intangibles that we do not believe are reflective of our ongoing operations. Although we exclude the amortization of acquisition-related intangibles from the non-GAAP measures, management believes it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation.

Non-GAAP Gross Profit; Non-GAAP Gross Profit Margin. We define non-GAAP gross profit as gross profit excluding the impact of stock-based compensation, transaction costs, impairment of leased properties, other non-recurring costs, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, and fair value adjustments to deferred revenue in connection with purchase accounting that we do not believe are reflective of our ongoing operations. Although we exclude the amortization of acquisition-related intangibles from the non-GAAP measure, management believes it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation. Non-GAAP Gross Profit Margin is defined as Non-GAAP gross profit divided by ACR.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains, and statements made during the above referenced conference call will contain, "forward-looking" statements, which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company's financial guidance for the first quarter of 2023 and for the full year ending December 31, 2023, the Company's growth, customer demand and application adoption, the Company's research and development efforts and future application releases, and the Company's expectations regarding future revenue, expenses, cash flows and net income or loss.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance, but are based on management's expectations as of the date of this press release and assumptions that are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements include the following: risks associated with the continued economic uncertainty, including record-high inflation, supply chain challenges, labor shortages, high interest rates, foreign currency exchange volatility, concerns of economic slowdown or recession and reduced spending by customers; failure to continue our recent growth rates; risks associated with future stimulus packages approved by the U.S. federal government; our ability to acquire new customers and successfully retain existing customers; the effects of increased usage of, or interruptions or performance problems associated with, our learning platform; the impact on our business and prospects from pandemics and the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; our history of losses and expectation that we will not be profitable for the foreseeable future; the impact of adverse general and industry-specific economic and market conditions; failure to manage our growth effectively; and changes in the spending policies or budget priorities for government funding of Higher Education and K-12 institutions.

These and other important risk factors are described more fully in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and could cause actual results to vary from expectations. All information provided in this press release and in the conference call is as of the date hereof and Instructure undertakes no duty to update this information except as required by law.

INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except per share data)









































































December 31,

2022



December 31,

2021



Assets





































































(unaudited)









Current assets:

















































































Cash and cash equivalents





































































$ 185,954



$ 164,928



Accounts receivable—net







































































71,428





51,607



Prepaid expenses







































































11,120





15,475



Deferred commissions







































































13,390





11,418



Other current assets







































































3,144





3,384



Total current assets







































































285,036





246,812



Property and equipment, net







































































12,380





10,792



Right-of-use assets







































































13,575





18,175



Goodwill







































































1,266,402





1,194,221



Intangible assets, net







































































542,679





629,746



Noncurrent prepaid expenses







































































871





1,553



Deferred commissions, net of current portion







































































18,781





20,105



Deferred tax assets







































































8,143





6,477



Other assets







































































5,622





5,901



Total assets





































































$ 2,153,489



$ 2,133,782



Liabilities and stockholders' equity

















































































Current liabilities:

















































































Accounts payable





































































$ 18,792



$ 18,324



Accrued liabilities







































































28,483





28,408



Lease liabilities







































































7,205





6,666



Long-term debt, current







































































4,013





2,763



Deferred revenue







































































275,564





240,936



Total current liabilities







































































334,057





297,097



Long-term debt, net of current portion







































































486,471





490,500



Deferred revenue, net of current portion







































































13,816





14,740



Lease liabilities, net of current portion







































































16,610





23,678



Deferred tax liabilities







































































24,702





29,851



Other long-term liabilities







































































1,706





3,531



Total liabilities







































































877,362





859,397



Stockholders' equity:

















































































Common stock







































































1,429





1,407



Additional paid-in capital







































































1,575,600





1,539,638



Accumulated deficit







































































(300,902)





(266,660)



Total stockholders' equity







































































1,276,127





1,274,385



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity





































































$ 2,153,489



$ 2,133,782





INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(in thousands, except per share data)









Three months

ended December 31,



Year ended

December 31,





2022



2021



2022



2021





(unaudited)



(unaudited)



(unaudited)







Revenue:























Subscription and support

$ 114,537



$ 101,007



$ 430,661



$ 367,781

Professional services and other



10,189





9,586





44,533





37,580

Total revenue



124,726





110,593





475,194





405,361

Cost of revenue:























Subscription and support



38,127





36,348





146,546





148,923

Professional services and other



6,685





5,442





25,748





20,942

Total cost of revenue



44,812





41,790





172,294





169,865

Gross profit



79,914





68,803





302,900





235,496

Operating expenses:























Sales and marketing



46,801





41,686





181,744





162,544

Research and development



20,723





16,580





77,189





63,771

General and administrative



16,170





15,968





60,447





54,911

Impairment on disposal group



—





—





—





1,218

Total operating expenses



83,694





74,234





319,380





282,444

Loss from operations



(3,780)





(5,431)





(16,480)





(46,948)

Other income (expense):























Interest income



1,313





16





1,679





29

Interest expense



(8,258)





(6,182)





(24,595)





(50,360)

Other expense



3,989





(330)





(2,978)





(2,695)

Loss on extinguishment of debt



—





(22,424)





—





(22,424)

Total other income (expense), net



(2,956)





(28,920)





(25,894)





(75,450)

Loss before income taxes



(6,736)





(34,351)





(42,374)





(122,398)

Income tax benefit



1,013





13,697





8,132





33,719

Net loss and comprehensive loss

$ (5,723)



$ (20,654)



$ (34,242)



$ (88,679)

Net loss per common share, basic and diluted

$ (0.04)



$ (0.15)



$ (0.24)



$ (0.67)



Weighted-average common shares used in computing basic and diluted net

loss per common share





142,643





140,531





141,815





132,387



INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)









Three months

ended December 31,



Year ended

December 31,





2022



2021



2022



2021





(unaudited)



(unaudited)



(unaudited)







Operating Activities:























Net loss

$ (5,723)



$ (20,654)



$ (34,242)



$ (88,679)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:























Depreciation of property and equipment



1,346





985





4,491





3,713

Amortization of intangible assets



34,522





33,684





136,717





134,003

Amortization of deferred financing costs



297





477





1,178





2,435

Impairment on disposal group



—





—





—





1,218

Loss on extinguishment of debt



—





22,424





—





22,424

Stock-based compensation



8,915





6,540





33,585





18,072

Deferred income taxes



(158)





(16,231)





(10,222)





(36,485)

Other



(3,042)





120





3,669





1,685

Changes in assets and liabilities:























Accounts receivable, net



1,903





3,386





(18,454)





(4,314)

Prepaid expenses and other assets



16,881





2,014





5,940





2,094

Deferred commissions



685





(2,762)





(648)





(8,358)

Right-of-use assets



1,250





1,177





4,888





8,729

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities



168





(596)





(2,227)





8,038

Deferred revenue



(38,383)





(31,927)





24,238





48,543

Lease liabilities



(1,474)





(1,617)





(6,817)





(6,363)

Other liabilities



(184)





(693)





(1,825)





(1,612)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities



17,003





(3,673)





140,271





105,143

Investing Activities:























Purchases of property and equipment



(1,342)





(1,459)





(6,321)





(4,259)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment



2





13





43





53

Proceeds from sale of Bridge



—





—





—





46,018

Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired



(89,529)





(9,698)





(109,013)





(26,584)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities



(90,869)





(11,144)





(115,291)





15,228

Financing Activities:























IPO proceeds, net of offering costs paid of $5,719



—





(350)





—





259,254

Proceeds from issuance of common stock from employee equity plans



—





—





7,327





—

Shares repurchased for tax withholdings on vesting of restricted stock units



(1,939)





(250)





(5,272)





(1,568)

Proceeds from issuance of term debt, net of discount



—





493,090





—





493,090

Distributions to stockholders



—





—





—





(930)

Repayments of long-term debt



(1,250)





(531,305)





(3,750)





(839,187)

Term Loan prepayment premium



—





(8,066)





—





(11,893)

Payments of financing costs



(19)





(937)





(19)





(937)

Net cash used in financing activities



(3,208)





(47,818)





(1,714)





(102,171)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



3,897





—





(2,153)





—

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



(73,177)





(62,635)





21,113





18,200

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period



263,443





231,788





169,153





150,953

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$ 190,266



$ 169,153



$ 190,266



$ 169,153

Supplemental cash flow disclosure:























Cash paid for taxes

$ 68



$ 90



$ 3,102



$ 646

Interest paid

$ 8,123



$ 5,756



$ 18,073



$ 48,058

Non-cash investing and financing activities:























Capital expenditures incurred but not yet paid

$ 67



$ 83



$ 67



$ 83



RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO GAAP MEASURES









INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ALLOCATED COMBINED RECEIPTS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)









Three months

ended December 31,



Year ended

December 31,





2022



2021



2022



2021

Revenue

$ 124,726



$ 110,593



$ 475,194



$ 405,361

Fair value adjustments to deferred revenue in connection with purchase accounting



13





851





868





9,322

Allocated combined receipts

$ 124,739



$ 111,444



$ 476,062



$ 414,683



INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP SUBSCRIPTION AND SUPPORT ALLOCATED COMBINED RECEIPTS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)









Three months

ended December 31,



Year ended

December 31,





2022



2021



2022



2021

Subscription and support revenue

$ 114,537



$ 101,007



$ 430,661



$ 367,781

Fair value adjustments to deferred revenue in connection with purchase accounting



13





849





867





9,095

Subscription and support allocated combined receipts

$ 114,550



$ 101,856



$ 431,528



$ 376,876



INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME

(in thousands)



(unaudited)









Three months

ended December 31,



Year ended

December 31,





2022



2021



2022



2021

Loss from operations

$ (3,780)



$ (5,431)



$ (16,480)



$ (46,948)

Stock-based compensation



10,856





8,063





39,779





25,785

Transaction costs(1)



4,206





2,701





9,123





9,090

Sponsor costs(2)



66





27





517





414

Impairment charges(3)



—





—





—





8,116

Other non-recurring costs(4)



630





794





3,365





3,944

Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles



34,520





33,682





136,710





133,994

Fair value adjustments to deferred revenue in connection with purchase accounting



13





851





868





9,322

Non-GAAP operating income

$ 46,511



$ 40,687



$ 173,882



$ 143,717



INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA

(in thousands)

(unaudited)









Three months

ended December 31,



Year ended

December 31,





2022



2021



2022



2021

Net loss

$ (5,723)



$ (20,654)



$ (34,242)



$ (88,679)

Interest on outstanding debt and loss on debt extinguishment



8,257





28,605





24,591





72,775

Benefit for taxes



(1,013)





(13,697)





(8,132)





(33,719)

Depreciation



1,346





985





4,491





3,713

Amortization



2





2





7





7

Stock-based compensation



10,856





8,063





39,779





25,785

Transaction costs(1)



4,206





2,701





9,123





9,090

Sponsor costs(2)



66





27





517





414

Impairment charges(3)



—





—





—





8,116

Other non-recurring costs(4)



630





794





3,365





3,944

Effects of foreign currency transaction (gains) and losses



(4,536)





306





2,514





1,916

Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles



34,520





33,682





136,710





133,994

Fair value adjustments to deferred revenue in connection with purchase accounting



13





851





868





9,322

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 48,624



$ 41,665



$ 179,591



$ 146,678



























Net loss margin



(4.6) %



(18.7) %



(7.2) %



(21.9) % Adjusted EBITDA margin



39.0 %



37.4 %



37.7 %



35.4 %

INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF FREE CASH FLOW, UNLEVERED FREE CASH FLOW & ADJUSTED UNLEVERED FREE CASH FLOW

(in thousands)

(unaudited)









Three months

ended December 31,



Year ended

December 31,





2022



2021



2022



2021



























Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$ 17,003



$ (3,673)



$ 140,271



$ 105,143

Purchases of property and equipment



(1,342)





(1,459)





(6,321)





(4,259)

Proceeds from disposals of property and equipment



2





13





43





53

Free cash flow

$ 15,663



$ (5,119)



$ 133,993



$ 100,937

Cash paid for interest on outstanding debt



8,123





5,756





18,073





48,058

Cash settled stock-based compensation



1,941





1,522





6,194





7,616

Unlevered free cash flow

$ 25,727



$ 2,159



$ 158,260



$ 156,611

Transaction costs(1)



2,215





1,003





9,474





7,444

Sponsor costs(2)



33





42





378





335

Impaired leases



609





—





2,074





7

Other non-recurring costs(5)



761





839





3,359





4,299

Adjusted unlevered free cash flow

$ 29,345



$ 4,043



$ 173,545



$ 168,696



INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP NET INCOME

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)









Three months

ended December 31,



Year ended

December 31,





2022



2021



2022



2021

Net loss

$ (5,723)



$ (20,654)



$ (34,242)



$ (88,679)

Stock-based compensation



10,856





8,063





39,779





25,785

Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles



34,520





33,682





136,710





133,994

Fair value adjustments to deferred revenue in connection with purchase accounting



13





851





868





9,322

Loss on extinguishment of debt



—





22,424





—





22,424

Transaction costs(1)



4,206





2,701





9,123





9,090

Sponsor costs(2)



66





27





517





414

Impairment charges(3)



—





—





—





8,116

Other non-recurring costs(4)



630





794





3,365





3,944

Effects of foreign currency transaction (gains) and losses



(4,536)





306





2,514





1,916

Tax effects of adjustments(6)



(11,652)





(17,184)





(47,989)





(53,665)

Non-GAAP net income

$ 28,380



$ 31,010



$ 110,645



$ 72,661

Non-GAAP net income per common share, basic

$ 0.20



$ 0.22



$ 0.78



$ 0.55

Non-GAAP net income per common share, diluted

$ 0.20



$ 0.22



$ 0.77



$ 0.54

Weighted average common shares used in computing basic Non-GAAP net income per common share



142,643





140,531





141,815





132,387

Weighted average common shares used in computing diluted Non-GAAP net income per common share



144,261





142,870





143,440





133,487



INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP GROSS PROFIT

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





Three months

ended December 31,



Year ended

December 31,





2022



2021



2022



2021

Gross profit

$ 79,914



$ 68,803



$ 302,900



$ 235,496

Stock-based compensation



833





596





3,090





1,858

Transaction costs(1)



—





—





226





—

Impairment of leased properties



—





—





—





2,768

Other non-recurring costs



5





54





69





277

Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles



15,952





15,648





63,386





62,060

Fair value adjustments to deferred revenue in connection with purchase accounting



13





851





868





9,322

Non-GAAP gross profit

$ 96,717



$ 85,952



$ 370,539



$ 311,781



























GAAP gross margin



64.1 %



62.2 %



63.7 %



58.1 % Non-GAAP gross margin



77.5 %



77.1 %



77.8 %



75.2 %

INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP COST OF REVENUE

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022

(in thousands)

(unaudited)









GAAP



Stock-based

compensation

expense



Transaction

Costs



Impairment

charges



Other non-

recurring

costs



Amortization

of acquired

intangibles



Non-GAAP

Cost of Revenue:









































Subscription and support

$ 38,127



$ (383)



$ —



$ —



$ (5)



$ (15,952)



$ 21,787

Professional services and other



6,685





(450)





—





—





—





—





6,235

Total cost of revenue

$ 44,812



$ (833)



$ —



$ —



$ (5)



$ (15,952)



$ 28,022



INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP COST OF REVENUE

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021

(in thousands)

(unaudited)









GAAP



Stock-based

compensation

expense



Transaction

Costs



Impairment

charges



Other non-

recurring

costs



Amortization

of acquired

intangibles



Non-GAAP

Cost of Revenue:









































Subscription and support

$ 36,348



$ (247)



$ —



$ —



$ (24)



$ (15,648)



$ 20,429

Professional services and other



5,442





(349)





—





—





(30)





—





5,063

Total cost of revenue

$ 41,790



$ (596)



$ —



$ —



$ (54)



$ (15,648)



$ 25,492



INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP COST OF REVENUE

Year Ended December 31, 2022

(in thousands)

(unaudited)









GAAP



Stock-based

compensation

expense



Transaction

Costs



Impairment

charges



Other non-

recurring

costs



Amortization

of acquired

intangibles



Non-GAAP

Cost of Revenue:









































Subscription and support

$ 146,546



$ (1,348)



$ (135)



$ —



$ (33)



$ (63,386)



$ 81,644

Professional services and other



25,748





(1,742)





(91)





—





(36)





—





23,879

Total cost of revenue

$ 172,294



$ (3,090)



$ (226)



$ —



$ (69)



$ (63,386)



$ 105,523



INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP COST OF REVENUE

Year Ended December 31, 2021

(in thousands)

(unaudited)









GAAP



Stock-based

compensation

expense



Transaction

Costs



Impairment

charges



Other non-

recurring

costs



Amortization

of acquired

intangibles



Non-GAAP

Cost of Revenue:









































Subscription and support

$ 148,923



$ (899)



$ —



$ (1,918)



$ (214)



$ (62,060)



$ 83,832

Professional services and other



20,942





(959)





—





(850)





(63)





—





19,070

Total cost of revenue

$ 169,865



$ (1,858)



$ —



$ (2,768)



$ (277)



$ (62,060)



$ 102,902



INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022

(in thousands)

(unaudited)









GAAP



Stock-based

compensation

expense



Transaction

costs



Sponsor

costs



Impairment

charges



Other

non-

recurring

costs



Amortization

of acquired

intangibles



Non-

GAAP



GAAP %

of

revenue



Non-

GAAP %

of ACR

Operating expenses:



























































Sales and marketing

$ 46,801



$ (2,888)



$ (1,129)



$ —



$ —



$ (76)



$ (18,568)



$ 24,140





37.5 %



19.4 % Research and development



20,723





(3,206)





(1,170)





—





—





(9)





—





16,338





16.6 %



13.1 % General and administrative



16,170





(3,929)





(1,911)





(66)





—





(536)





—





9,728





13.0 %



7.8 % Total operating expenses

$ 83,694



$ (10,023)



$ (4,210)



$ (66)



$ —



$ (621)



$ (18,568)



$ 50,206





67.1 %



40.3 %

INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021

(in thousands)

(unaudited)









GAAP



Stock-based

compensation

expense



Transaction

costs



Sponsor

costs



Impairment

charges



Other

non-

recurring

costs



Amortization

of acquired

intangibles



Non-

GAAP



GAAP %

of

revenue



Non-

GAAP %

of ACR

Operating expenses:



























































Sales and marketing

$ 41,686



$ (2,122)



$ (38)



$ —



$ —



$ (82)



$ (18,034)



$ 21,410





37.7 %



19.2 % Research and development



16,580





(2,047)





(702)





(18)





—





(417)





—





13,396





15.0 %



12.0 % General and administrative



15,968





(3,298)





(1,961)





(9)





—





(241)





—





10,459





14.4 %



9.4 % Total operating expenses

$ 74,234



$ (7,467)



$ (2,701)



$ (27)



$ —



$ (740)



$ (18,034)



$ 45,265





67.1 %



40.6 %

INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES

Year Ended December 31, 2022

(in thousands)

(unaudited)









GAAP



Stock-based

compensation

expense



Transaction

costs



Sponsor

costs



Impairment

charges



Other

non-

recurring

costs



Amortization

of acquired

intangibles



Non-

GAAP



GAAP %

of

revenue



Non-

GAAP %

of ACR

Operating expenses:



























































Sales and marketing

$ 181,744



$ (11,050)



$ (1,302)



$ —



$ —



$ (705)



$ (73,324)



$ 95,363





38.2 %



20.0 % Research and development



77,189





(11,467)





(3,025)





—





—





(929)





—





61,768





16.2 %



13.0 % General and administrative



60,447





(14,172)





(4,568)





(518)





—





(1,663)





—





39,526





12.7 %



8.3 % Total operating expenses

$ 319,380



$ (36,689)



$ (8,895)



$ (518)



$ —



$ (3,297)



$ (73,324)



$ 196,657





67.1 %



41.3 %

INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES

Year Ended December 31, 2021

(in thousands)

(unaudited)









GAAP



Stock-based

compensation

expense



Transaction

costs



Sponsor

costs



Impairment

charges



Other

non-

recurring

costs



Amortization

of acquired

intangibles



Non-

GAAP



GAAP %

of

revenue



Non-

GAAP %

of ACR

Operating expenses:



























































Sales and marketing

$ 162,544



$ (6,936)



$ (237)



$ —



$ (2,042)



$ (392)



$ (71,934)



$ 81,003





40.1 %



19.5 % Research and development



63,771





(6,943)





(1,675)





(66)





(1,355)





(945)





—





52,787





15.7 %



12.7 % General and administrative



54,911





(10,048)





(7,178)





(348)





(733)





(2,330)





—





34,274





13.5 %



8.3 % Impairment on disposal group



1,218





—





—





—





(1,218)





—





—





—





0.3 %



—

Total operating expenses

$ 282,444



$ (23,927)



$ (9,090)



$ (414)



$ (5,348)



$ (3,667)



$ (71,934)



$ 168,064





69.6 %



40.5 %

FOOTNOTES





(1) Represents expenses incurred with third parties as part of the Company's merger and acquisition activity, including due diligence, closing and post-close integration activities.





(2) Represents expenses incurred for services provided by Thoma Bravo and their affiliates.





(3) Includes impairment charges as follows (in thousands):

Three months

ended December 31,



Year ended

December 31,





2022



2021



2022



2021

Impairment on Bridge disposal group

$ —



$ —



$ —



$ 1,218

Impairment of leased properties



—





—





—





6,898

Total impairment charges

$ —



$ —



$ —



$ 8,116









(4) Includes other non-recurring costs as follows (in thousands):

Three months

ended December 31,



Year ended

December 31,





2022



2021



2022



2021

Professional services related to sale of Bridge

$ —



$ —



$ —



$ 1,185

Loss on exit of leased properties



—





—





—





66

Contract modification fees



—





—





230





9

Employee severance



195





574





744





1,761

Workforce realignment costs



267





—





1,388





—

Other insignificant non-recurring costs



168





220





1,003





923

Total other non-recurring costs

$ 630



$ 794



$ 3,365



$ 3,944









(5) Includes other non-recurring costs paid in cash as follows (in thousands):

Three months

ended December 31,



Year ended

December 31,





2022



2021



2022



2021

Employee severance

$ 234



$ 569



$ 744



$ 1,941

Workforce realignment costs



344





—





980





153

Contract modification fees



—





—





186





—

Professional services related to sale of Bridge



—





—





—





1,208

Other insignificant non-recurring costs



183





270





1,449





997

Total other non-recurring costs paid in cash

$ 761



$ 839



$ 3,359



$ 4,299





(6) During the fourth quarter of 2022, we revised the methodology for calculating Non-GAAP Net Income (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures above for details). The table above includes the tax effects of the adjustments calculated by using the statutory tax rate, taking into consideration the nature of the item and the relevant taxing jurisdiction.

