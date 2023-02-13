Pega to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the low-code platform provider that builds agility into the world's leading organizations, today announced that Ken Stillwell, COO and CFO, Pega, will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:

JMP Securities Technology Conference ( Monday, March 6, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. PST ( 6:30 p.m. EST ) in San Francisco, CA. https://wsw.com/webcast/jmp58/pega/1660100 ). The in-person Pega presentation is scheduled forat) in

KeyBanc Capital Markets 2023 Emerging Technology Summit ( Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. PST ( 4:00 p.m. EST ) in San Francisco, CA. https://wsw.com/webcast/key24/pega/1653715 ). The in-person Pega presentation is scheduled for,at) in

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference ( Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 9:10 a.m. PST ( 12:10 p.m. EST ) in San Francisco, CA. https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1598887&tp_key=37b93c690c&tp_special=8 ). The in-person Pega presentation is scheduled forat) in

Archives of the presentations will be available from the Investors page of Pega's website for a limited time.

About Pegasystems

Pega is a powerful low-code platform that builds agility into the world's leading organizations so they can adapt to change. Clients use our AI-powered decisioning and workflow automation to solve their most pressing business challenges – from personalizing engagement to automating service to streamlining operations. Since 1983, we've built our scalable and flexible architecture to help people focus on what matters most, so they can meet today's customer demands while continuously transforming for tomorrow. For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA), visit www.pega.com.

