The Jackson Laboratory appoints Gina Rodriguez as its new vice president of advancement

BAR HARBOR, Maine, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jackson Laboratory (JAX) has appointed Gina Rodriguez as vice president of advancement. Rodriguez will lead the Laboratory's advancement team and be responsible for philanthropic efforts in support of JAX's mission to improve human health.

"We are in a period of unique scientific impact for the Laboratory, as we combine our extensive genetic expertise, large-scale research capacity and analytical power with new initiatives in data science and cellular modelling. In this exciting next phase, philanthropy will play an even more significant role in JAX's growth and in achieving our aspirations," said Lon Cardon, Ph.D., FMedSci, president and chief executive officer, The Jackson Laboratory. "We are thrilled to have Gina join JAX. Her skills, experience, and energy will be vital as we raise our philanthropic sights to advance our mission and realize our bold new vision for the Laboratory."

With over 20 years of fundraising experience in established not-for-profit organizations, Rodriguez has played a lead role in six campaigns which have collectively raised over $900 million. She joins the Laboratory from her previous role as Shedd Aquarium's first chief development officer, overseeing development programs and staff and leading the growth of philanthropic support. Prior to Shedd, Rodriguez served as chief advancement officer for the Francis W. Parker School in Chicago, where she oversaw strategy for the completion of the school's multimillion-dollar capital and endowment campaign. Earlier in her career Rodriguez held the positions of annual corporate and foundation gifts officer at the Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital, director of institutional advancement at the Ancona School in Chicago, and membership officer at the Museum of Contemporary Art in San Diego.

"I'm so pleased to join The Jackson Laboratory and its talented and dedicated team," said Rodriguez. "This is an exhilarating time as the organization is poised to make incredible inroads in transforming human health from basic research and discovery to the clinic."

Rodriguez graduated from the University of California, San Diego with a Bachelor of Arts in French literature and minor in computer science.

