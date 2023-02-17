3rd Edition of PANews PARTY Award to Recognize Web 3 Innovations and Lasting Impacts

HONG KONG, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PANews and PANONY announce the third edition of its PANews PARTY Award (PANews' Retrospect of The Year AWARD) with the theme "KEEP BUILDING". This year's awards will focus on recognizing teams and individuals who have excelled in the industry to bring mass adoption to Web3.

The journey of the Web3 industry in 2022 is proving bumpy. PANews, a media platform focused on covering news on blockchain technology, crypto assets, and emerging fintech trends, has seen risks from the nascent technology and its uses. While more importantly, decentralized applications, new projects driven by the community, and new start-ups are all emerging rapidly.

The first two iterations of PANews PARTY Award held in 2020 and 2021 celebrated the spirit of innovation and achievement with voting from an expert advisory committee and the public to select the leaders and innovators in the Web 3 industry.

The third iteration of the PANews PARTY AWARD focuses on the theme "Keep Building" to put the spotlight on the teams and individuals who have excelled in the industry to bring mass adoption to Web3. This year, PANews will honor 12 exclusive awards determined by all-star representatives and a global public vote.

"We believe that through the offerings of projects in the space, we will see Web3 adoption increase and fulfill the Web3 mission that we can empower and protect the users' rights to control their digital assets and ownership free," said Alyssa Tsai, the founder and CEO at PANONY and PANews.

"By holding this annual award, PANews will continue its mission to serve as a media platform for entrepreneurs, startups, change-makers, and all readers to promote blockchain technology, crypto assets, and emerging fintech trends, " said Tongtong Bee, the cofounder and editor-in-chief of PANews.

With this year's theme of "keep building," PANews aims to show the world the achievements of these outstanding projects and individuals that go the extra mile to bring mass adoption to Web3.

Award categories

For this year's PANews PARTY Awards, we have 12 award titles in different categories:

Distinguished Award Titles for "PANews PARTY Awards of the Year"

OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION OF THE YEAR

MOST INNOVATIVE APPLICATION OF THE YEAR

BEST DECENTRALIZED FINANCE APPLICATION OF THE YEAR

BEST NEW DECENTRALIZED FINANCE APPLICATION OF THE YEAR

TOP CENTRALIZED EXCHANGE OF THE YEAR

TOP NFT PROJECT OF THE YEAR

TOP NFT EXCHANGE OF THE YEAR

BEST BLOCKCHAIN GAME OF THE YEAR

BEST DAO OF THE YEAR

BEST BLOCKCHAIN INFRASTRUCTURE OF THE YEAR

TOP WEB3 INVESTMENT INSTITUTION OF THE YEAR

TOP WEB3 INFLUENCER OF THE YEAR

Partners

PANews is pleased to be working with the following advisors and partners for the third edition of PANews PARTY Award 2022–many of which also supported us in the first two editions of the Awards.

Advisors: SlowMist, Tradingview, NFTScan, DiscusFish

Media Partners: DefiDAONews , JinSe Finance, MarsBit, Foresight News, Odaily, ChainCatcher, Coinlive, CoinPost, Cryptowesearch, Zombit

How you can be involved

We sincerely invite you to be a part of our journey to celebrate the spirit of innovation and impact in the Web 3 industry.

The PANews PARTY Awards are open for both public nominations and self-nominations. We are looking for outstanding innovators in each category. Please fill out the form before February 22, 2023.

Timeline

Public nomination and self-nomination: February 13-22, 2023

Advisory Committee review and public voting: February 23-March 16, 2023

PANews PARTY Award: March 20-22, 2023

