Growatt inaugurates its first manufacturing plant in Vietnam

HAIPHONG, Vietnam, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Growatt, a world-leading distributed energy solution provider, inaugurated the first phase of its manufacturing plant in Haiphong, Vietnam. The new facility will produce solar inverters, storage inverters and storage batteries with an expansion plan to achieve an annual production capacity of 500,000 units of inverters and 100,000 units of batteries.

"The opening of our Vietnam factory is an exciting milestone for Growatt as we forge ahead with our globalization strategy to expand our operations globally. We've been investing heavily in globalizing our distribution and service networks over the years, and now we move to open this factory in Vietnam to boost our production capacity and strengthen our capability to deliver reliable and quality products to customers," commented David Ding, Growatt Chairman and CEO at the opening ceremony of its new manufacturing facility.

According to the production manager of its new plant, the entire production process at the facility is made efficient and productive. By bringing its expertise in automated and digital manufacturing as well as step-by-step quality control, Growatt ensures high level of quality, reliability and performance for its products as the company ramps up production at the new manufacturing plant.

Driven by soaring electricity prices and rising government and corporate focus on renewable energy, global demand for green energy solutions has been growing and is expected to sustain its momentum, requiring manufacturing capacity expansion of the company. "With energy transition well underway, we aim to advance our technologies and expand our manufacturing capacity to enable homes, businesses and communities across the world to benefit from sustainable energy," Ding concluded.

