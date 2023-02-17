NS Pharma Announces First Patient Enrolled in Phase 2 Study to Assess Efficacy and Safety of NS-018 Compared to Best Available Therapy (BAT) in Patients With Myelofibrosis

PARAMUS, N.J., Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NS Pharma, Inc. announced today the first patient enrollment in a Phase 2 clinical study of NS-018 (ilginatinib), an investigational treatment for myelofibrosis (MF), a rare and incurable blood cancer.

The Phase 2b study is an open-label, multicenter, randomized, controlled, 2-arm study to assess the efficacy and safety of orally administered NS-018 versus best available therapy in subjects with primary myelofibrosis, post-polycythemia vera myelofibrosis, or post-essential thrombocythemia myelofibrosis with severe thrombocytopenia (Platelet Count <50,000/μL).

ClinicalTrials.gov identifier: NCT04854096

(https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04854096)

About Myelofibrosis (MF)

MF is caused by buildup of excessive scar tissue in the bone marrow, which impairs the body's ability to produce blood cells.1 In addition to impaired blood cell production, MF often leads to enlargement of the spleen (splenomegaly) which can lead to feelings of abdominal pain and pressure.1 Other common symptoms include fatigue, bone pain, fever, and weight loss.1 MF can be diagnosed at any age but is most common in men and women 65 years or older.1 The median survival of patients with MF is approximately six years.1 Several gene mutations are associated with MF, and the most common mutation is to the Janus kinase 2 (JAK2) gene.2

About NS-018

NS-018 is a highly selective and potent inhibitor of JAK2 developed by scientists from Nippon Shinyaku and was recently granted Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

About NS Pharma, Inc.

NS Pharma, Inc., is a wholly owned subsidiary of Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. For more information, please visit http://www.nspharma.com. NS Pharma is a registered trademark of the Nippon Shinyaku group of companies.

