PRODUCT OF THE YEAR USA UNVEILS 2023 AWARD WINNERS

40,000 American Shoppers Voted on Most Innovative Products of 2023

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Product of the Year USA, the largest consumer-voted awards program centered around product innovation, announced today the winners of the 2023 Product of the Year Awards across 36 trending categories. Each of the Product of the Year winners are determined through a national study of 40,000 American shoppers in partnership with Kantar, a global leader in consumer research.

(PRNewswire)

A globally established seal of approval, the Product of the Year emblem was developed over 30 years ago and has been a trusted CPG pillar in the U.S. for nearly 15 years. The early mission was simple: help consumers cut through the noise on their grocery shelves and highlight the best new products when it comes to points that matter, such as thoughtful design, quality and innovation. As the world evolves on a daily basis, consumers are continuously in search of products that are smarter, more efficient, and easier to use. The Product of the Year red seal is a distinctive mark that allows shoppers to easily identify the top trendsetting products on the market, voted on by 40,000 fellow consumers, while also serving as a valuable marketing tool for brands to build consumer awareness, especially among competitors within their respected spaces.

"Product of the Year is more valuable now than ever. The level of access consumers have to products today is unprecedented – far beyond retail aisles, they have DTC options, grocery delivery in the palm of their hands, and they can watch their favorite influencer review items they're considering purchasing in real time," notes Mike Nolan, Global CEO of Product of the Year Management. "Product of the Year is an established and increasingly relevant resource for CPG companies, helping their products stand out, and be understood and trusted by their customers. Entirely new 2023 categories of Product of the Year award winners further demonstrate the ever-evolving trends we are seeing in the U.S. market, and as a company we're thrilled to be at the forefront of recognizing these products for top performing function, design, packaging, or ingredients."

From food and beverage, personal care, household products, bedding and more, the 36 winners of the 2023 Product of the Year Award include:

Auto Dish Care | Cascade Platinum Plus – Procter & Gamble

Body Cleanser | Dial ® Body Wash – Henkel

Bread | ALDI-exclusive Specially Selected French Baguette – ALDI

Breakfast | Quaker ® Puffed Granola – PepsiCo

Car Care | Rain-X Truck & SUV Wiper Blade – ITW Global Brands/Rain-X

CBD | CBD Sleep Gummies – Sky Wellness

Cheese | ALDI-exclusive Emporium Selection Feta Block Assortment – ALDI

Children's Health | Children's ZYRTEC ® Allergy Chewables – Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health

Coffee Creamer | Lactose-Free Flavored Creamer in French Vanilla and Sweet Cream – Organic Valley

Condiment | ALDI-exclusive Burman's Dipping Sauces – ALDI

Convenience Meals | Hot Pockets ® Deliwich – Nestlé USA

Digestive Health | Dulcolax ® Chewy Fruit Bites – Sanofi Consumer Healthcare

Entrée | Pasta-Roni Heat & Eat – PepsiCo

Frozen Dessert | ALDI-exclusive Sundae Shoppe Gelato – ALDI

Hair Growth | Nature's Bounty ® Optimal Solutions ® Hair Growth – Nestlé Health Science

Home Cleaning | FamilyGuard ® Brand Disinfectants – S.C. Johnson & Son

Home Essentials | Ziploc® Endurables ™ – S.C. Johnson & Son

Immediate Relief | Carmex Weather Guard Lip Balm – Carma Laboratories

Keto | ALDI-exclusive Benton's Keto Cookies – ALDI

Mattress | Nectar Premier Mattress – Resident Home LLC

Meal Replacement | Complete Nutrition Shakes – Soylent

Meal Solution | Bob Evans Mashed Cauliflower – Bob Evans Farms

Non-Chocolate | HARIBO Berry Clouds – HARIBO of America, Inc.

Non-Dairy | ALDI-exclusive Friendly Farms Non-Dairy Whipped Toppings – ALDI

On-The-Go Snack | ALDI-exclusive Park Street Deli Sweet Snack Selects – ALDI

Premixed Drink | ALDI-exclusive Zarita Margaritas – ALDI

Salty Snack | Takis ® Hot Nuts ™ Fuego ® – Barcel USA

Smoothie | DOLE ® BOOSTED BLENDS ® Berry Spark Smoothie – Dole Packaged Foods

Snack & Appetizer | El Monterey ® Chili Cheese Chimichanga – Ruiz Foods

Soft Drink | Nitro Pepsi – PepsiCo

Topical Pain Relief | Icy Hot ® Pro – Sanofi Consumer Healthcare

Weight Management | Nature's Bounty ® Optimal Solutions ® Metabolism Booster – Nestlé Health Science

Wellness Device | Aspercreme® Flexi-Motion – Sanofi Consumer Healthcare

Wellness Supplement | Nature Made® Wellblends ™ – Pharmavite LLC

Women's Daily Supplement | Nature's Bounty ® Optimal Solutions ® Advanced Hair Skin & Nails – Nestlé Health Science

Wine | ALDI-exclusive Don't Mind If I Do Sauvignon Blanc – ALDI

The 36 winners of the 2023 Product of the Year Awards were revealed at the annual Product of the Year Awards Show on February 16th at the Current, Pier59 in New York City. The celebration kicked off with a red carpet, followed by a night full of entertainment with Saturday Night Live Alums, Rachel Dratch and Alex Moffat, hosting the Award Show, as well as a performance by Tony Award-winning actress and singer, Beth Leavel.

In tandem with the winner announcement, the 2023 Product of the Year winners are currently featured in a shoppable article on PEOPLE Online created in partnership with Dotdash Meredith, the largest digital and print publisher in America. Additionally, Ensemble IQ, a premier business intelligence resource with revered publications, including Progressive Grocer, Store Brands, Drug Store News, Convenience Store News and CBD Retail Insights, has also shared the news of the 2023 winners in respective categories.

Enter the 2023 Product of the Year Sweepstakes, here, for a chance to win a bundle of the 2023 Product of the Year Award winners.

For further information about the 2023 Product of the Year winners, visit productoftheyearusa.com and follow along on social media with #POYUSA2023 on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

About Product of the Year:

Product of the Year is the largest consumer-voted award for product innovation. Established over 30 years ago, POY currently operates in over 40 countries with the same purpose: Guide consumers to the best products in their market and reward manufacturers for quality and innovation. Product of the Year winners are backed by the votes of 40,000 consumers in a national representative study conducted by research partner Kantar, a global leader in consumer research. The award is a powerful merchandising program for marketers proven to increase product sales, distribution, and awareness. Winning products are announced in February each year and receive the right to use the Product of the Year logo in marketing communications for two years. For more information, visit productoftheyearusa.com.

About Kantar :

Kantar is the world's leading marketing data, insight and consultancy company. We know more about how people live, feel, shop, vote, watch and post worldwide than any other company. Working across the entire sales and marketing lifecycle, we help brands uncover growth in an extraordinary world. Kantar is part of WPP and its services are employed by over half of the Fortune 500 companies in 100 countries.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Product of the Year USA