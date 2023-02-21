Danish Fire Safety Engineering Firm BRANDGRUPPEN Joins the Jensen Hughes Team

Acquisition extends Jensen Hughes' geographic reach to Denmark, a high-growth country for Fire Engineering Services with an established building and fire regulatory regime; establishes a base for future expansion.

BALTIMORE, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jensen Hughes, a global leader in life safety, security and risk-based engineering and consulting, announced today its acquisition of BRANDGRUPPEN, a specialist fire engineering consultancy in Denmark. The acquisition of BRANDGRUPPEN marks the company's first entry into the Danish market, where recent certification changes are expected to drive growth in the fire engineering industry.

BRANDGRUPPEN was established in Copenhagen in 2021 by highly experienced Directors Thomas Schleidt, Allan Hansen and Nicholas Brogaard. "Every BRANDGRUPPEN team member is essential to the success of our engineering consultancy. Becoming part of the Jensen Hughes team provides opportunities for our employees to work on complex projects to enhance their experience and fire engineering qualifications. During the integration process, we will continue normal operations as a co-branded entity," said Thomas Schleidt.

"Joining the largest fire engineering firm in the world enhances career opportunities for our employees within Denmark, across Europe and globally. It will also provide our clients a significantly expanded level of expertise and service offerings," said Allan Hansen. Echoing of the positivity of the BRANDGRUPPEN team, Nicholas Brogaard added, "Our business focus on fire safety engineering makes this the perfect fit to join the world's premier fire engineering consultancy company. We are excited for the future."

"The BRANDGRUPPEN focus on people, culture, performance and commitment to technical excellence and exceptional client service made this acquisition an easy decision. We are delighted to welcome this dynamic, specialist company to our team and we are excited to tap into Denmark's high growth fire engineering market," said Maurice Conroy, SVP of Corporate Development at Jensen Hughes.

About Jensen Hughes

Jensen Hughes is the global leader in safety, security and risk-based engineering and consulting. Every day, our international teams of 1,500+ engineers, technical experts, architects and consultants partner with clients in 100+ countries to make our world safe, secure and resilient. Since 1939, we have earned trust among our clients, people and communities by bringing integrity to our relationships, innovation to our industry and technical excellence to many of the most complex challenges in the world. Our major business lines include fire safety engineering, risks and hazards, security risk consulting, emergency management and planning, and forensic engineering. For more information, visit www.jensenhughes.com.

About Gryphon Investors

Based in San Francisco, Gryphon Investors (www.gryphoninvestors.com) is a leading private equity firm focused on profitably growing and competitively enhancing middle-market companies in partnership with experienced management. The firm has managed over $5.0 billion of equity investments and capital since 1997. Gryphon targets making equity investments of $50 million to $300 million in portfolio companies with enterprise values ranging from approximately $100 million to $600 million. Gryphon prioritizes investment opportunities where it can form strong partnerships with owners and executives to build leading companies, utilizing Gryphon's capital, specialized professional resources, and operational expertise.

