EXPANDING INNOVATIONS, INC. ANNOUNCES FDA APPROVAL OF X-PAC EXPANDABLE LATERAL CAGE SYSTEM

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Expanding Innovations, Inc. (EI), a spinal implant company that designs NON-SCREW based expandable cage technology, announced today that the company has received 510(k) clearance from the FDA for the X-PAC Expandable Lateral Cage System (X-PAC LLIF). This approval marks a significant addition to the company's expandable product portfolio which also includes the company's flagship X-PAC Expandable Posterior Cage System (X-PAC TLIF).

Dr. K. Brandon Strenge, Orthopaedic Institute of Western Kentucky, said, "The X-PAC Expandable Lateral Cage System is the first implant I have seen that addresses the core principals of lateral lumbar interbody fusion. The maximized posterior expansion facilitates indirect decompression, the open architecture ensures a bridging bone fusion, and the multiple lordotic options allow proper implant selection for restoration of sagittal balance. These benefits, coupled with the ability to insert the cage at a nominal height, then dial it up via controlled expansion, make X-PAC Lateral an exciting and beneficial technology to offer my patients moving forward."

Expanding Innovations, Inc. (EI) will feature the new X-PAC Expandable Lateral and X-PAC Expandable Posterior Cage Systems at these upcoming 2023 events:

AAOS Annual Meeting- March 7-11 th , visit booth #4259

Spine Summit Annual Meeting- March 16-18 th, visit booth #229

About Expanding Innovations, Inc.

Expanding Innovations, Inc. (EI) is committed to facilitating better patient care by solving the most challenging clinical problems faced by today's spine surgeons. EI recognized the need to develop a next-generation expandable interbody cage technology that would eliminate the incidence of post-op cage collapse. Rising to the challenge, EI developed a revolutionary, NON-SCREW based expandable cage that surgeons and patients can count on. By replacing the traditional inner screw with a powerful, continuous lifting mechanism, supported by robust, unidirectional locking teeth, the X-PAC Cage alleviates the concern of post-op cage collapse. The Expanding Innovations (EI) portfolio includes the X-PAC Expandable Lateral & Posterior Cage Systems, as well as active development of X-PAC ALIF, ATP & ENDO platforms. For more information, please visit www.expandinginnovations.com.

