Serengeti Flyer, the World's Tallest and Fastest Ride of its Kind, Officially Opens at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

Serengeti Flyer reaches 68 mph and a maximum height of 135 feet

All-new ride has the unique capability to adjust intensity levels, offering guests opportunities for a milder or wilder experience

Riders will experience breathtaking views of the park's 65-acre Serengeti Plain and the pulse-pounding thrill of multiple negative-G moments

For a limited time, guests can take advantage of the buy-one-get-one Fun Card offer where purchasing a Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Fun Card will provide an Adventure Island Fun Card for free

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Busch Gardens Tampa Bay's newest ride, Serengeti Flyer, is now open for all guests. The park's latest attraction, which opened today, is the world's tallest and fastest ride of its kind, providing riders with breathtaking views of the park's expansive 65-acre Serengeti Plain.

Serengeti Flyer features twin dueling arms that soar progressively higher, reaching speeds of 68 mph, a maximum height of 135 feet at the ride's peak and the pulse-pounding thrill of multiple negative-G moments. The park's new thrill features the capability to adjust the ride's intensity level, giving guests the opportunity for a milder or wilder experience. Serengeti Flyer allows 40 guests to experience the ride at once, seated back-to-back in rows of 10 across two gondolas.

"Thrills are in full swing at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay with yet another exciting record-setting ride for our guests to enjoy," said Neal Thurman, Park President of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. "As the world's tallest and fastest ride of its kind, Serengeti Flyer joins a world-class portfolio of attractions, offering breathtaking views of the park and a one-of-a-kind experience for all our guests."

