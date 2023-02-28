Ryff Secures Pilot with Comcast After Winning the LIFToff VideoAI Challenge

The virtual product placement startup was chosen to trial next-generation solutions for video advertising with Comcast Technology Solutions

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ryff, a tech startup leading the charge in virtual product placement, today announced it will pilot its technology with Comcast after emerging as the top startup from the 2022 LIFToff VideoAI Challenge. The Ryff team will work with Comcast Technology Solutions (CTS) to partner to deliver next-gen video advertising experiences.

The LIFToff program, developed by Comcast NBCUniversal LIFT Labs, identifies opportunities for partnerships between the company and startups on the verge of large-scale commercialization. The LIFToff VideoAI challenge emerged as audiences consume more advertising-based free content and companies continue to reimagine the viewing experience.

LIFT Labs issued a call for startups developing emerging technologies that could impact the future of brand advertising. After the application process, leaders from LIFT Labs and CTS selected five startups for a pitch competition. The panel of judges selected Ryff for a pilot based on their enterprise-ready solutions.

"Over the last four years, Ryff has championed the use of AI in a way that challenges how the advertising industry traditionally views brand integration," says Roy Taylor, Founder, and CEO, of Ryff. "We knew that we needed to think creatively, and we're excited that Comcast NBCUniversal's LIFT Labs shares our vision of using emerging technology as a current and future force. Winning the LIFToff VideoAI challenge is a testament to the industry's acceptance of Ryff's mission, and we are eager to continue pushing boundaries and pioneering the industry."

This feat comes on the heels of Ryff's recent inclusion on Fast Company's Next Big Thing in Tech list . In November, the company was featured on the notable list as a technology breakthrough that promises to shape the future of media and entertainment.

"Ryff's technology is very compelling with an innovative business model that creates tremendous opportunities for value creation and capture," said Laura Plunkett, Executive Director, Startup Engagement at Comcast NBCUniversal. "In traditional product placement, a brand is simply inserted into content and it usually just stops there. Ryff creates options around seasonality, audience specificity, and even macro volatility."

About Ryff

Founded in 2018, Ryff is rewriting traditional product placement rules in the advertising industry by leveraging proprietary AI technology to create virtual product placement opportunities. As a more affordable, effective, and flexible solution, Ryff is at the forefront of entertainment and advertising, leading the fray of a new breed of Hollywood players ushering in the future of brand integration.

About Comcast NBCUniversal LIFT Labs

Comcast NBCUniversal LIFT Labs, part of Startup Engagement at Comcast NBCUniversal, gives talented entrepreneurs access to Comcast NBCUniversal's renowned network of partners, brands, and mentors to foster rapid breakthroughs in connectivity, media, and entertainment. Visit ComcastNBCULIFT.com to learn more.

