TORONTO, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- All Call of Duty fans know – the last Major that happened in 2022 in Toronto, was a huge success. Happily, we will all be able to witness an astonishing comeback for the 2023 season since Toronto will be hosting one of the biggest eSport tournaments. It is not only the fans of the game that are excited but also the betting sites at https://7sport.net/ca/betting/ that are already preparing for one of the largest esports entities in the world. The event will be held from the 25th of May to the 28th of May.

7Sport: One of the Favorite Tournaments for eSport Fans is Returning to Toronto in 2023 (PRNewswire)

We are still waiting for some details, but we already know that the event will be unforgettable, keeping in mind that this is the last chance for the best teams of Call of Duty to mark themselves before the beginning of the Champion Weekend. We also know the location – Ryerson's Mattamy Athletic Centre – one of the best places for such an event in Toronto.

Well, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II already started notably in December. There are four modes included in season 2023 – Control mode, Hardpoint, Destroy and Search. Each of them is built of three weeks of online gaming, during which the teams will be able to play 5 games. The results determine which teams will be sent for the LAN matches. One exception will be made for Major I when all teams were playing four matches for two weeks.

At the moment Major III is being played and will continue until the 5th of March. It will be followed by the live event that is happening in Optic Texas from the 9th of March to the 12th of the month. Then we will see Major IV, which will also be pretty exciting, and finally – Major V – the event we are all waiting for. It is not a surprise that most of the fans of Call of Duty will be happy to witness the tournament happening in Toronto, keeping in mind the huge success it had last year, so be ready for huge interest towards the tickets.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2014555/7Sport.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE 7Sport