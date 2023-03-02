TrueBlue's PeopleReady, PeopleScout and PeopleManagement Named Top Workplaces for Third Consecutive Year

TACOMA, Wash., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueBlue is pleased to announce that its PeopleReady, PeopleScout and PeopleManagement brands have all been named Top Workplaces in the USA based on feedback from employees. This award celebrates nationally recognized companies that prioritize a people-centered culture and give employees a voice.

Companies named to the Top Workplaces USA list are chosen based solely on results gathered through an employee survey conducted by employee engagement technology partner, Energage. The research-backed employee engagement survey captures anonymous responses to statements centered around four culture imperatives—alignment, connection, coaching and performance. Survey results are compared to benchmarks established from more than 16 years of data from 27 million employee surveys across 70,000 organizations.

"As The People Company, our employees are our greatest strength, and we are committed to maintaining a culture where they can advance and thrive," said Taryn Owen, president and COO of TrueBlue. "To receive this distinction for the third consecutive year, based on employee feedback, is both an honor and a motivator to further our focus on fostering an employee-first culture."

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

About TrueBlue's Top Workplaces:

PeopleReady specializes in quick and reliable on-demand labor and highly skilled workers. PeopleReady supports a wide range of industries, including construction, manufacturing and logistics, retail and hospitality. Leveraging its game changing JobStack staffing app and presence in more than 600 markets throughout North America, PeopleReady served approximately 83,000 businesses and put approximately 226,000 people to work in 2022. Learn more at www.peopleready.com.

PeopleScout is a leading RPO provider with end-to-end MSP and talent advisory capabilities supporting total workforce needs. Affinix, PeopleScout's proprietary mobile-first talent acquisition platform, empowers faster engagement with the best talent through an AI-driven, consumer-like candidate experience. Leveraging the power of data gleaned from engaging with millions of candidates every year, PeopleScout enhances talent intelligence for clients in more than 70 countries with headquarters in Chicago, Sydney and London and global delivery centers in Toronto, Montreal, Bristol, Krakow, Gurgaon and Bangalore. PeopleScout connected approximately 335,000 people with work in 2022. Learn more at www.peoplescout.com.

PeopleManagement is TrueBlue's workforce management division, which specializes in on-site and contingent workforces. Across three staffing businesses—Centerline Drivers, SIMOS Solutions, and Staff Management | SMX—PeopleManagement combines innovative, technology-based solutions with workforce strategy to help bridge talent gaps and prepare tomorrow's supply chain talent for the future. From manufacturing and fulfillment to distribution and transportation, PeopleManagement connects Fortune 1000 supply chain companies with hundreds of thousands of workers, helping companies meet workers where they are and how they want to work, whether they are looking for part-time, temporary or full-time work.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI) is a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions that help clients achieve business growth and improve productivity. In 2022, TrueBlue served 84,000 clients and connected approximately 611,000 people to work. Its PeopleReady segment offers on-demand, industrial staffing; PeopleManagement offers contingent, on-site industrial staffing and commercial driver services; and PeopleScout offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and managed service provider (MSP) solutions to a wide variety of industries. Learn more at www.trueblue.com.

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together. Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 16 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit www.energage.com or www.topworkplaces.com.

