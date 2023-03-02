Utegration Acquired by Cognizant

LOS ANGELES, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RLH Equity Partners is pleased to announce that our portfolio company, Utegration LLC, has been acquired by Cognizant Technology Solutions. Utegration is a leading pure play full-service consulting and solution provider specializing in the design and implementation of SAP®-focused customer information systems, advanced metering infrastructure, and asset management capabilities for the utility and energy sectors. Utegration helps its clients increase customer satisfaction, comply with regulatory mandates for service improvements, collect and analyze valuable resource usage data by customer, and capitalize upon the digital transformation of the power grid, all while minimizing operating risk and complexity.

Bart Thielbar, CEO of Utegration, commented, "Our team achieved strong growth in both revenue and earnings in recent years, while greatly expanding our client base and breadth of client solutions. In addition, Utegration has been fortunate to have won Top Places to Work awards in each of the last three years while maintaining excellent employee retention. These concurrent financial, operational, and cultural achievements are a testament to the dedication of our entire organization as well as RLH's commitment to optimally balancing these key strategic objectives."

RLH Managing Directors Kevin Cantrell and Rob Rodin commented, "We have been honored to partner with Bart and his colleagues in building a global business that is a leader and an innovator in helping utilities achieve milestones in efficiency and customer service. We are especially pleased to have supported the Company's development of its highly-regarded Utility4U™ suite of software solutions that enhance the capabilities of SAP's software platform for utilities."

About RLH Equity Partners

RLH Equity Partners invests, together with entrepreneurial leadership teams, in uniquely positioned, high growth, knowledge-based enterprises. Our portfolio companies span the business services, healthcare, and government services sectors and typically have $30-150 million of annual revenue at the time of investment. The RLH investment team, which averages over 15 years of private equity experience, provides strategic and operational guidance to our portfolio companies in navigating the opportunities and challenges of scale and rapid growth. Our insights and processes to drive enterprise value have been honed over RLH's 40+ year history of successful investing. Our firm currently manages over $1 billion of assets and is actively seeking new portfolio company investments.

