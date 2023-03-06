Golub Capital Expands in Europe

LONDON, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Golub Capital has expanded its presence in Europe with three new additions to its London-based team:

Golub Capital, www.golubcapital.com . (PRNewsFoto/Golub Capital) (PRNewswire)

Daniel von Rothenburg joined Golub Capital as a Managing Director and Head of EMEA on the Business Development and Investor Relations team. Prior to Golub Capital, Daniel was a Managing Director at New End and at Oaktree Capital.





Philipp Schroeder joined Golub Capital as a Senior Director on the Direct Lending team. Prior to Golub Capital, Philipp worked in the Direct Originations team at Apollo Global Management in London .





Mensah Lambie joined Golub Capital as a Principal on the Direct Lending team. Prior to Golub Capital, Mensah was a Principal at Apollo Global Management in London .

Reflecting on the Firm's continued growth in Europe, David Golub, President of Golub Capital, said, "European investors have become increasingly interested in private credit, recognizing its ability to deliver consistent, premium returns. We look forward to meeting this growing demand, building on our nearly 30 years of success in nurturing long-term, win-win partnerships."

Golub Capital first established a dedicated direct lending presence in Europe in 2020 under the leadership of Tara Moore. In the last three years, Golub Capital has made nearly $9 billion of financing commitments to European deals across more than 80 transactions.1 Golub Capital's global sponsor finance platform closed nearly $23 billion in commitments across more than 220 transactions in 2022.

"As European private equity sponsors participate in more cross-border transactions, they are looking for financing partners like us who have the ability to offer best-in-class, scalable lending solutions as well as multi-currency facilities," said Tara Moore, Managing Director and Head of European Originations at Golub Capital. "We are excited about the opportunity ahead as we continue to deepen new and existing relationships with sponsors throughout the region, bringing the full strength of the Golub Capital platform to bear."

About Golub Capital

Golub Capital is a market-leading, award-winning direct lender and experienced credit asset manager. We specialize in delivering reliable, creative and compelling financing solutions to companies backed by private equity sponsors. Our sponsor finance expertise also forms the foundation of our Broadly Syndicated Loan and Credit Opportunities investment programs. We nurture long-term, win-win partnerships that inspire repeat business from private equity sponsors and investors.

As of January 1, 2023, Golub Capital had over 775 employees and over $60 billion of capital under management, a gross measure of invested capital including leverage. The firm has lending offices in Chicago, New York, San Francisco and London. For more information, please visit golubcapital.com.

1 Represents deals with a European-domiciled private equity sponsor, European-domiciled borrower and/or a European currency component.

Media Contact

Aleka Bhutiani, Director of Strategic Communications

press@golubcapital.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Golub Capital