LANDSEA HOMES MOVES CORPORATE HEADQUARTERS TO TEXAS

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) ("Landsea Homes" or the "Company"), a national publicly traded residential homebuilder, announced today that the Company is moving its corporate headquarters to Dallas, Texas from the current location in Newport Beach, California.

The new headquarters office will be located at 1717 E. McKinney Street in Dallas and totals 7,716 square feet. Landsea Homes will occupy Suite 1000 on the 10th floor of the building.

"As a national publicly traded homebuilder with communities from California to Florida, this is a strategic move in the best interests of our shareholders," said John Ho, Chief Executive Officer and Director, Landsea Homes. "In addition to our overall coast-to-coast growth strategy, we are very focused on growing our homebuilding footprint in Texas, and this move demonstrates our strong commitment to the state."

Landsea Homes joins a growing number of companies that are headquartered in Texas, including Exxon, Mobil, AT&T, Hewlett Packard, Oracle and Charles Schwab.

"In addition to the logistical advantages Dallas offers, we believe this relocation is beneficial from a number of standpoints, including a lower cost of living and access to a highly educated workforce, which are critical as we continue to build our corporate team," added Ho.

Landsea Homes is currently building homes and communities in Arizona, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and Orange County.

About Landsea Homes Corporation

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Dallas, Texas that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, and Orange County. Landsea Homes was named the 2022 winner of the prestigious Builder of the Year award, presented by BUILDER magazine, in recognition of a historical year of transformation.

An award-winning homebuilder that builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities, Landsea Homes is known for creating inspired places that reflect modern living and provides homebuyers the opportunity to "Live in Your Element." Our homes allow people to live where they want to live, how they want to live – in a home created especially for them.

Driven by a pioneering commitment to sustainability, Landsea Homes' High Performance Homes are responsibly designed to take advantage of the latest innovations with home automation technology supported by Apple®. Homes include features that make life easier and provide energy savings that allow for more comfortable living at a lower cost through sustainability features that contribute to healthier living for both homeowners and the planet.

Led by a veteran team of industry professionals who boast years of worldwide experience and deep local expertise, Landsea Homes is committed to positively enhancing the lives of our homebuyers, employees, and stakeholders by creating an unparalleled lifestyle experience that is unmatched.

