Unit4 Appoints Johan Reventberg as Chief Revenue Officer

LONDON, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unit4, a leader in enterprise cloud applications for people-centric organizations, today announced the appointment of Johan Reventberg as Chief Revenue Officer.

In this role, Reventberg will be responsible for all Unit4 Go-to-Market activity globally, including overseeing the company's partner organization.

With more than 20 years' experience in consulting, pre-sales, sales management, and general management, Reventberg joins Unit4 from software and consultancy company, Blue Yonder, where he served as President of the EMEA region. In this role, he was responsible for driving software and professional services revenue and aligning the company's regional go-to-market approach with global strategy.

Reventberg began his career as an IT and Management consultant for Accenture, where he focused on large scale retail IT transformations and IT outsourcing. He then moved into sales and solution advisory for Oracle and was responsible for building and launching Oracle Retail in the Nordic region. Based in Stockholm, Reventberg holds a Bachelor's degree in Informatics, as well as a Master's in Business and Information Technology.

"Johan's wealth of SaaS expertise, coupled with global and regional experience, will be valuable as Unit4 evolves to become a true cloud company, supporting our customers' digital transformation journeys as we do so. Johan is a seasoned industry professional with an impeccable track record and we look forward to seeing the impact he will undoubtedly make on both our customers and the business," said Mike Ettling, Chief Executive Officer, Unit4.

"I am excited to bring my passion for sales and people to this global role, in such a people centric company," said Johan Reventberg, Chief Revenue Officer. "In an age of digital disruption, and at an exciting time in Unit4´s evolution, my focus will be to help Unit4 customers get the most out of the company's innovation and technology, to harness the opportunity this disruption brings. With a clear cloud strategy and an already mature next generation ERP, Unit4's potential to serve its customers and focus market is enormous."

