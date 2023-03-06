Wondershare Filmora offers free download on select effects packs as part of their "Share the Spotlight" Campaign that empowers Black Creators

VANCOUVER, BC, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wondershare continues to celebrate #BlackHistoryMonth by launching the "Share the Spotlight" Campaign, which aims to highlight Black creators, elevate Black talent, and raise funds for the Black creative community.

Between March 6th and May 30th, Wondershare invites creators to make a short video that features talented Black creatives. Be it a community member, an artist, a designer, a local business owner, a filmmaker of any stripe, an influencer or anyone who comes to mind when you think of Black talent, Wondershare wants to shine a spotlight on these stories so that the world can see them.

To help creators participate in the campaign, Wondershare Filmora is also offering a variety of downloadable effects packs such as a broadcast effect, a stage-light effect, an interview effect and many more effects packs that will help creators stylize their content.

To participate, Wondershare is asking all creators to make a 1-3 minute video that features Black talent, share it on social media, and include the tag @wondershare and the hashtag #ShareTheSpotlight. For each video that is entered, Wondershare will add $50 to their Black Creator Fund which directly supports the Black creative community.

"Black History Month provides Wondershare an important opportunity to reflect, act, and raise funds for the Black creative community," said Shearer Wang, the head of Product Marketing at Wondershare. "For years, we have aimed toward a more equitable future for the Wondershare Filmora community. We are thrilled to see the continued contributions of Black creators in our community. While Black History Month is over, this campaign empowers video creators to continue to shine a spotlight on Black creatives in order to highlight their talents to the world and raise funding for future generations. "

About Filmora 12

Filmora 12 has been designed with the user in mind. It features smoother performance, a new and more intuitive UX and UI design, and advanced AI functions. With these new features and over 2,000 media resources, new royalty-free music, 3D LUTs, effects, and preset templates, you'll have everything you need to perfect your videos without sacrificing your creative vision.

Compatibility and Price

Wondershare Filmora 12 is compatible with Windows PC, Mac, Android Phone, iPhone, iPad, and Android Tablet. Pricing starts at $49.99 per year.

The latest version of the software is now available for use, and you can try Filmora 12 for free by visiting filmora.wondershare.com/

About Wondershare

Wondershare is a world-renowned software company dedicated to providing innovative solutions for both personal and business use. As a market leader in creativity and productivity products, Wondershare has been recognized with awards from The Shorty Awards and G2 Crowd. With over 100 million users in 150 countries, Wondershare's mission is to help our users pursue their passions and build a more creative world, together.

Global PR and Media Contacts

Iris Liu

Wondershare

irisl@wondershare.com

