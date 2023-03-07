Boomerang(FX) and Stripe to offer secure Payment Integration for Aesthetic Medical Practices worldwide

BoomerangFX integrates Stripe payments platform within its Clinic Management eco-system – enabling seamless user experience across Practice Management, Billing & Payments, Electronic Medical Records, E-Script, Telehealth, Digital Advertising & Lead Management

TORONTO and MIAMI, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - BoomerangFX a global SaaS (software as a service) provider in end-to-end healthcare practice management for non-insured, private-pay segments including dermatology, cosmetic surgery, medical spa, cosmetic dentistry, and women's health announced today that it has selected Stripe to offer its clients integrated payments within its platform. The relationship brings together two industry leaders to offer faster payment processing, increased security, and more flexible payment options for BoomerangFX clients. The enhanced service offering will be initially rolled out to BoomerangFX clients in Canada and the US with plans to expand globally later in the year.

Research suggests aesthetic medicine is experiencing an explosion in consumer adoption and is proving to be increasingly recession resilient. Double digit growth is forecasted into the next 5 years and the market is expected to surpass $125 billion dollars globally. Recent trends highlight that virtually every age group over 20 years, including both men and women of various socio-economic stature, is seeking out non-surgical aesthetic treatments.

"We are thrilled to be working with Stripe to provide a more convenient payment processing experience for our clients," said Jerome Dwight, CEO of BoomerangFX. "With the entrance of 80 million millennials to the already engaged 80 million baby boomers, there is a new digital generation consuming aesthetic medical services – they have distinct preferences for convenience, accessibility and flexibility including desiring the convenience of both online and in-person shopping experiences. Our goal is to provide our clients with innovative tools that keep their patients engaged and returning for repeat treatments. Working with Stripe will help us achieve that goal."

"We are thrilled to collaborate with BoomerangFX to provide their growing roster of clients with a seamless payment processing experience. Our commitment to simplifying and securing payments for businesses of all sizes aligns with BoomerangFX values and expertise," said James Lambe, general manager for Canada at Stripe.

BoomerangFX and Stripe will be working together to provide clients with omni-channel payment options, enhanced security, greater flexibility and reduced time spent on payment processing.

The announcement comes on the heels of BoomerangFX's recent release of its next-generation 3.0 version software. This new release builds on over 20 years of research and development bringing to market a transformational end-to-end platform for clinic owners – key advantages include:

Industry-first "Clinic Manager Dashboard" featuring real-time tracking of projected and actual revenues, sales mix, staff utilization and consult to treatment conversion metrics

A virtual personal digital assistant which helps clinic managers with important reminders – named "Auviya" the virtual assistant incorporates extensive logic based algorithms and machine learning to continually optimize the clinic profitability and efficiency

Inventory modules that track inventory levels in real-time for critical supplies, formulas and medications with digital reminders and automated online order placements with vendors

Digital engagement tools like telehealth, online booking, automated email/sms retention marketing and waitlist reminders

Payment options through Stripe with custom reporting options on accounts receivables, gift cards, payment plans and flexible membership tools for "pay as you go" options

Inhouse digital advertising for clinics including custom landing pages with integrated connectivity with Google, Facebook, YouTube and Tik-Tok to track and drive new patients to local practices

"BoomerangFX's focus on innovation is evident in the development of our 3.0 software," added CEO Jerome Dwight. "This latest version provides enhanced features and functionality that allow our clients to be more productive and efficient in managing their practices. Choosing Stripe is the icing on the cake, providing a best-in-class payment processing experience to our clients."

About BoomerangFX



BoomerangFX is North America's fastest-growing cloud-based practice management company. Co-founded by globally recognized plastic surgeon and entrepreneur, Dr. Stephen Mulholland, and Technology and Banking executive, Jerome Dwight, BoomerangFX revolutionized cloud-based practice management technology by merging artificial intelligence and digital advertising in a seamless enterprise solution for private-pay medical professionals. As the industry's first turnkey practice management and digital marketing solution, it automates digital ad placements, lead generation, electronic medical records (EMR), scheduling, CRM, invoicing and accounting in a single cloud-based service. BoomerangFX is dedicated to building highly successful market dominant private-pay practices seeking to capitalize on the rapidly expanding market opportunities in aesthetic medicine.

