Decentral Amasses 62,000 Andiami Whitelist Registrants; Announces Upcoming Whitelist Closing & Jaxx Liberty Sunsetting

Andiami: The Quest for Liberty – a project designed to power a user-controlled internet while assisting blockchain communities in achieving node decentralization – will build on top of the infrastructure that made Jaxx Liberty a platform trusted by millions of users.

TORONTO, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Decentral – Canada's leading blockchain company that focuses on decentralized innovations and infrastructure – is completing the first phase of its latest project: Andiami: The Quest for Liberty . Through a whitelisting process that started last year, Andiami has over 62,000 registrants ready to engage with this new transmedia initiative that brings together physical & digital elements to power a user-controlled, peer-to-peer internet. The whitelist is expected to close in the coming weeks.

"An ongoing concern is the centralization of nodes and infrastructure for decentralized protocols happening on cloud service providers. This is contrary to decentralization goals, and Andiami is actively challenging this problem," says Ethereum & Decentral Founder Anthony Di Iorio. "Given this trend towards centralization – and our mission to counter it – we've been pleasantly surprised with the strong support the Andiami project has generated thus far. As we apply the infrastructure and tools created for Jaxx Liberty to Andiami hardware and software made for the mainstream audience, we expect our community to continue to grow."

Decentral to Sunset Jaxx Liberty

In an effort to continually provide what decentralized communities need most, Decentral will sunset its non-custodial cryptocurrency wallet, Jaxx Liberty, in the coming weeks to focus on the continued growth of Andiami: The Quest for Liberty.

"One of our goals with Andiami is to provide the tools & frameworks to empower developers to build in a resilient, cloudless environment," says Di Iorio. "Our decision to sunset Jaxx Liberty will allow us to carry out the mission more effectively, while utilizing Jaxx Liberty infrastructure as the foundation for Andiami."

Normal operations for Jaxx Liberty will cease at 8:00 am ET on March 27, 2023. After this date and for a number of weeks, Jaxx Liberty users who have the application installed will continue to be able to use the app to view their 12-word backup phrases required for migration to another wallet. As backend servers will be shut down after this date, users may be unable to transact and balances may not update correctly.

As always, users will maintain full control of their assets, as Jaxx Liberty is non-custodial and users have always been in control of their own private keys and backup phrases. With interoperability and portability in mind from day one, Jaxx Liberty was designed to allow users to migrate to other similar platforms using BIP39 compatible standards like Edge wallet or Exodus wallet.

Jaxx Liberty users can find more important information about the sunsetting of Jaxx Liberty and how they can migrate to a different wallet at jaxx.io. This is our official site, so please stay safe and be sure to only follow the instructions there.

About Andiami

Andiami is a complementary project by Decentral designed to power a user-controlled internet while assisting decentralized communities like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and others to achieve node decentralization. This includes full-node hardware and software – from console to operating system. Andiami will come to life as The Quest for Liberty, an individually customized physical & digital game that revolves around individual and collaborative puzzles and problem-solving. To register for the whitelist and to watch a recording of the Andiami unveiling event livestream, visit andiami.org .

About Decentral

Decentral Inc. is a Canadian company that builds tools at the core of the next internet. Decentral was founded in 2014 by Anthony Di Iorio with the goal of becoming a community gathering space and innovation hub for decentralized technology. It has since helped create a community of hundreds of partner projects in Toronto and around the world. Decentral was the early home of Ethereum and is the creator of Jaxx Liberty, a free non-custodial cryptocurrency wallet that has empowered millions of people globally with the tools they need to control their digital lives.

Media Contact:

Jen Wheatley, Decentral Inc.

jen@decentral.ca

View original content:

SOURCE Decentral Inc.