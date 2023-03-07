Nielsen Appoints Warren Jenson as Chief Financial Officer

NEW YORK, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nielsen announced today the appointment of Warren Jenson as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective April 15, 2023. Reporting to the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer David Kenny, Jenson will lead Nielsen's global finance organization and financial activities including financial planning and analysis, tax, controllership, and treasury. He will also lead the company's information technology, corporate development, and global strategy functions.

As CFO, Jenson will work closely with the leaders of Nielsen's three business units -Audience Measurement, Gracenote, and Analytics Portfolio– supporting their strategic initiatives, while driving sustainable growth for the company.

"We are delighted to welcome Warren. His impressive background, track record, and strategic vision will be instrumental in driving the growth and financial performance of our business, and supporting the digital transformation of Nielsen and our clients," said Kenny. "His growth mindset and global business perspective will contribute to our winning team."

Jenson replaces Linda Zukauckas, who left the company last month.

Jenson is a seasoned CFO and operations leader who brings over 34 years of experience in transformation and value creation in diverse industries, including data and media. He has a track record of driving growth, improving profitability and business development, and creating a diverse and inclusive workplace. He has served as CFO for several Fortune 500 companies including Amazon, Delta Airlines, NBC, and Electronic Arts, and most recently served as President, CFO, and Executive Managing Director of International for LiveRamp.

"I am thrilled to join Nielsen at such an exciting time in the company's history and development. It is encouraging to see the dynamic spirit of innovation, especially as I join the leadership team and associates as they work with clients and partners to reshape the industry," said Jenson. "Nielsen is in great shape and in a strong position for the years ahead."

About Nielsen

Nielsen shapes the world's media and content as a global leader in audience measurement, data, and analytics. Through our understanding of people and their behaviors across all channels and platforms, we empower our clients with independent and actionable intelligence so they can connect and engage with their audiences—now and into the future. Nielsen operates around the world in more than 55 countries. Learn more at www.nielsen.com and connect with us on social media (Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram).

