147th ANNUAL WESTMINSTER KENNEL CLUB DOG SHOW TICKETS ON SALE NOW AT TICKETMASTER

Inaugural Canine Celebration Day & 10th Anniversary of Masters Agility Championship Among Events to be Celebrated Saturday, May 6th, Monday, May 8th, Tuesday, May 9th At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City

NEW YORK, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tickets for the 147th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show presented by Purina Pro Plan are on sale now at Ticketmaster. For the very first time, the epic 3-day, 3-night event featuring thousands of dogs from across the world competing in top performance activities and culminating in the coveted Best in Show award will take place at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows-Corona Park, Flushing, NY on Saturday, May 6th, Monday, May 8th, and Tuesday, May 9th, 2023. Among the highlights this year, the Westminster Kennel Club (WKC) will present its inaugural "Canine Celebration Day," commemorating the 10th Anniversary of the Masters Agility Championship and the 8th Annual Masters Obedience Championship, both presented by Purina Pro Plan, and welcoming an incredible newly eligible breed to America's Dog Show, the Bracco Italiano.

The 147th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show (PRNewswire)

Inaugural Canine Celebration Day & 10th Anniversary of Masters Agility Championship to take place on Saturday, May 6th

Always the greatest dog show in the world, the Westminster Kennel Club is thrilled to welcome spectators back with a host of new family-friendly events taking place on the sprawling grounds of the National Tennis Center. The first-ever WKC "Canine Celebration Day" will take place on Saturday, May 6th, featuring a variety of showstopping activities, including Dock Diving and a Demo Ring, both presented by Cosequin Joint Health Supplements. Spectators will enjoy seeing demonstrations of Herding, Freestyle Obedience, and Scent Work. There will also be a Breed Showcase, where guests can meet and learn about an abundance of incredible dog breeds and observe a Dog Show 101 demonstration to learn more about what is happening in the show ring.

Tickets are available online now at Ticketmaster. For group sales over 17 seats, please email nduane@westminsterkennelclub.org.

Schedule of Events

WKC's Canine Celebration Day // Saturday, May 6th

8:00 AM – 4:00 PM Herding Scent Work Freestyle Obedience Dog Show 101

7:00 – 9:30 PM

WKC Dog Show Day 1 // Monday, May 8th

8:00 AM – 4:30 PM

7:30 – 11:30 PM

WKC Dog Show Day 2 // Tuesday, May 9th

8:00 AM – 4:30 PM

7:00 PM – 11:00 PM

For more information, please visit westminsterkennelclub.org. The Westminster Kennel Club, established in 1877, is America's oldest organization dedicated to the sport of dogs. America's Dog Show has captivated canine enthusiasts for more than a century. WESTMINSTER. There's only one.® Visit us on, westminsterkennelclub.org , on Twitter , Instagram , Facebook and TikTok .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Westminster Kennel Club