AtWork Announces 10% Year Over Year Sales Growth in 2022

Award-winning staffing franchise continues commitment to service-focused culture, expanded footprint and sales growth

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AtWork, one of the nation's largest and fastest growing staffing franchises, recently released their 2022 sales revenue numbers, showing a 10% increase over 2021 sales performance. With more than 90 locations across 29 states, the brand added 12 new locations in 2022.

In addition, the brand started 2023 strong with multiple national awards including:

Clearly Rated Best of Staffing for Clients

Clearly Rated Best of Staffing for Talent

SIA's US Largest Staffing Firms

SIA Best Staffing Firms to Work For

Top Franchise with Franchise Business Review

10 Year Hall of Fame award – Franchise Business Review

AtWork had experienced 10+ consecutive years of double-digit growth as the company continued its national expansion. Company leadership expects this trend to continue as they expand their nationwide footprint, with the goal of reaching over 300 locations, and $1 billion in sales, by 2029.

"We are pleased to see yet another year of strong growth and are excited to have exceeded our target for 2022," said Jason Leverant, President and COO of AtWork. "Our system put more than 45,000 people to work last year. It is a direct reflection of our mission statement, to be "AtWork for You," that we are able to both meet the needs of our clients and talent each day and see strong growth for our system as a result of this continued commitment."

