HELLAS' MAJOR PLAY® TURF IS A BIG HIT AT MARIETTA HIGH SCHOOL

MARIETTA, Ga., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Baseball season is underway at Marietta High School where Hellas recently installed a Major Play® Matrix Helix® synthetic turf system at both baseball and softball fields.

"Marietta is on par with some of the best playing fields in the country," according to Josh Davis, first-year head baseball coach at Marietta High School and former Chicago Cub. Josh is the son of former Major League Catcher Jody Davis, who played for the Cubs and Atlanta Braves.

"The ball roll is consistent. It's not too fast and not too slow," says Davis. "The hops out here have been true. The ball doesn't bounce over outfielder's heads and the players love it. The Major Play surface also makes it easy on the coaching staff because we don't have to repair the field after practice and games."

A ribbon-cutting ceremony recently took place to christen the field as Marietta opened the 2023 baseball season. "It was our coach's first game, and it was Marietta's first game on synthetic turf," says Marietta City Schools Athletic Director Craig McKinney. "It was a really nice night."

Marietta High School is less than five miles from East Cobb County Youth Baseball, which is one of the largest baseball facilities in the United States. Known as the amateur baseball capital of the world, thousands of kids train in Marietta in the summer for a dream shot of one day playing America's Pastime at the professional level. Current Atlanta Braves All-Star Outfielder Ronald Acuña Junior will be hosting a youth baseball pro camp at Marietta High School in June of 2023 on this Major Play turf. Manufactured by Hellas, the Major Play Matrix Helix turf systems at Marietta High School are designed specifically for baseball and softball. Major Play Matrix Helix delivers consistent and predictable ball response and a shock-absorbent field of play. Helix Technology used when manufacturing the turf, adds shape memory and strength to the monofilament fibers, allowing them to spring back quickly after use.

Hellas is a choice provider of synthetic turf baseball, softball, soccer, and football fields for K-12 schools, as well as tracks, and tennis courts. Hellas has operational hubs in Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, El Paso, Phoenix, San Diego, Seattle, Wichita, and Miami to serve regional markets.

About Hellas Construction Inc. – Headquartered in the Austin-area of Texas, Hellas is America's largest sports contractor specializing in the manufacturing, construction, and installation of sports surfaces and structures. Hellas manufactures its own products, as well as owns and operates its own heavy construction equipment making the company a true one-stop-shop for turf, tracks, courts, and sports lighting projects. In addition to hundreds of K-12 sports surfacing projects, Hellas has built NFL practice and playing fields for the Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers, Kansas City Chiefs, Tennessee Titans, Washington Commanders, Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, and Green Bay Packers. For more information visit www.hellasconstruction.com

Video Story https://vimeo.com/801775054 & https://youtu.be/yoq9CzHM3Mk

About Marietta City Schools – Located in Marietta, GA, Marietta High School is part of Marietta City Schools , a Georgia Charter System. Marietta High School was recently named an AP Honor School by the Georgia Department of Education. Collectively as a community, Marietta City Schools provide equitable resources, a safe learning environment, and high-quality educational services for all scholars to successfully achieve and reach their full potential. For more information visit https://www.marietta-city.org/mhs and www.marietta-city.org

