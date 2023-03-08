Sue Choe Joins NextRoll as CFO, Expands Diverse Leadership Team

Women now make up the majority of the tech company's Executive Leadership Team.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NextRoll , the marketing technology company delivering products for ambitious marketers to grow their businesses, welcomed Sue Choe to its Executive Leadership Team as CFO. She is now one of four women who make up the majority of the company's Executive Leadership Team – a first in the company's 17-year history.

Choe brings 25 years of experience building and scaling transformative global teams, and has previously served in leadership roles at Promethean, a global edTech company, and RealNetworks, a software and mobile games company.

"I'm thrilled to join NextRoll and help take the company into its next phase of growth," said Choe. "With its innovative and inclusive culture, the NextRoll team is well positioned to unlock its superpower of amazing people and products. I look forward to partnering with leadership, the Board, and all Rollers to make a huge impact on NextRoll's next chapter."

Choe joins Roli Saxena, CEO and President of AdRoll, Amy LeBold, EVP of People, and Sophia Chen, Chief of Staff, to become part of a woman majority on the company's Executive Leadership team. They work alongside Mihir Nanavati, President of RollWorks, Patrick Mee, EVP of Engineering, and Brian Focarile, Sr. Director of Strategy & Corporate Development, to deliver dynamic marketing technology products that meet the needs of modern businesses.

"Sue brings a wealth of financial expertise and leadership experiences that is invaluable for us as we continue to accelerate growth of our SaaS business," said Roli Saxena, CEO of NextRoll."

"Beyond Sue's impressive track record as a Finance leader at multiple growth businesses, she's an excellent fit for our values and culture here at NextRoll," Saxena added. "Sue stands with us in our mission to create a more supportive and diverse workplace. We're thrilled to have her on board and look forward to learning from her and growing with her in 2023 and beyond."

