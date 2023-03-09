More Than Just A Cup: McCafé® At Home, Keurig Dr Pepper, and Havas New York Take Morning Coffee To New Heights for an Extraordinary Cause in Newest Campaign

More Than Just A Cup: McCafé® At Home, Keurig Dr Pepper, and Havas New York Take Morning Coffee To New Heights for an Extraordinary Cause in Newest Campaign

Professional slackliner Alexander Schulz sips his morning coffee in his home away from home to help raise awareness of the children and families who make Ronald McDonald House Charities® (RMHC®) their home.

NEW YORK, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. is celebrating McCafé At Home's second year of partnership with Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) to support families with children who are sick. Executed by creative agency Havas New York, this year's "More Than Just A Cup" campaign features slackliner and World Record Holder, Alexander Schultz, as he enjoys the world's most extraordinary cup of coffee at record-breaking altitude. The campaign displays Schultz on a one-inch slackline thousands of feet above the ground–not to show the world how courageous he is, but to help bring awareness of the resilient families staying at RMHC.

"McCafé At Home and RMHC have an inspiring mission that we at Havas New York are proud to be a part of for another year," said Dan Lucey, Chief Creative Officer of Havas New York. "When you drink McCafé at Home, you're helping RMHC families feel at home, even when they can't be. To promote the partnership, we looked for inspiring ways to demonstrate how something as seemingly small as enjoying your morning coffee can actually have a big impact on somebody else's life."

A key theme identified early on in the campaign was the immense courage of RMHC families­. These families face tough challenges while their children are undergoing medical treatment, so, to draw attention to the cause, Havas New York reached out to a person who knows a thing or two about being fearless–professional slackliner Alexander Schulz. As one of the world's most extreme athletes, Schulz took and drank a truly extraordinary cup of McCafé At Home Premium Roast coffee, mid-air at over 7,316 feet, and in a 65-foot-long line between two hot air balloons over the Pyrenees Mountains in the Province of Lleida, Catalonia.

"As someone who is always eager to help others, this partnership with McCafé At Home felt like a great fit," said Alexander Schulz, Professional Slackliner. "In this campaign, I wanted to encourage families from RMHC to continue to be strong and show my support for the Charity. As the first attempt of its kind, this was an extremely intense and very challenging walk–definitely one of the boldest, if not the boldest walks I've ever done."

To further its support, Keurig Dr Pepper is on track to donate over $430,000 to the Charity in 2023 and will supply select RMHC Chapters in the U.S. with McCafé At Home K-Cup® pods.

"Havas New York has beautifully brought to life the meaning of the partnership between McCafé At Home and RMHC," said Christine van den Broeck, Senior Director, Brand and Product Management at Keurig Dr Pepper. "McCafé At Home is 'More Than Just a Cup', and we hope to further our commitment with RMHC Chapters across the country to create a comforting and supportive 'Home Away from Home' for families experiencing difficult times."

The agency will roll out a fully integrated creative campaign that includes social and digital throughout the month of March. The ads will also redirect viewers to an immersive web experience on www.mccafeathome.com where they can learn more about the partnership and view the longform content for "Most Extraordinary Cup" on Schultz's world record. Additional spots from the campaign include "More Than Just a Cup" and "Home Away from Home."

ABOUT HAVAS NEW YORK

Havas New York is one of 60+ full-service Villages and the North American flagship agency of Havas Creative, a powerful network of creative agencies with the most modern capabilities and talented people in the business. At Havas New York, we are a creative company with soul, breaking tradition in our category to help progressive marketers speak the modern language of advertising through culture, design, and technology—creating better, more meaningful brand experiences. Creatives are creators who deliver work designed to raise consciousness and inspire conversation in the real world, not the advertising space. Learn more at our website, ny.havas.com.

ABOUT KEURIG DR PEPPER

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) is a leading beverage company in North America, with annual revenue of more than $14 billion and approximately 28,000 employees. KDP holds leadership positions in soft drinks, specialty coffee and tea, water, juice and juice drinks and mixers, and markets the #1 single serve coffee brewing system in the U.S. and Canada. The Company's portfolio of more than 125 owned, licensed and partner brands is designed to satisfy virtually any consumer need, any time, and includes Keurig®, Dr Pepper®, Canada Dry®, Clamato®, CORE®, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters®, Mott's®, Snapple®, and The Original Donut Shop®. Through its powerful sales and distribution network, KDP can deliver its portfolio of hot and cold beverages to nearly every point of purchase for consumers. The Company's Drink Well. Do Good. corporate responsibility platform is focused on the greatest opportunities for impact in the environment, its supply chain, the health and well-being of consumers and with its people and communities. For more information, visit www.keurigdrpepper.com.

ABOUT RONALD MCDONALD HOUSE CHARITIES (RMHC)

Ronald McDonald House Charities® (RMHC®), is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) corporation that creates, finds and supports programs that directly improve the health and well-being of children and their families. Through a global network of over 260 Chapters in more than 60 countries and regions, RMHC enables, facilitates and supports family-centered care through three core programs: the Ronald McDonald House®, the Ronald McDonald Family Room® and the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile®. RMHC programs help families with ill or injured children stay together and near leading hospitals and health care services worldwide, ensuring they have access to the medical care their child needs while fully supported and actively involved in their child's care. For more information, visit RMHC.org.

McCafé® At Home, Keurig Dr Pepper, and Havas New York's (PRNewswire)

McCafé® At Home, Keurig Dr Pepper, and Havas New York's (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Havas New York