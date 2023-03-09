SCAD Survivor Finds Support, Treatment with Texas Health Resources

ARLINGTON, Texas, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wendy Robinson felt nauseated. Suddenly, tingling pain radiated along her left arm. Far from being a charm, Robinson knew that for the third time her life was in jeopardy. She sought treatment at Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital and Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth for spontaneous coronary artery dissection, or SCAD.

"A heart-healthy lifestyle and cardiac rehab have been two major benefits to Mrs. Robinson's survival story."

It was 2018, and Robinson was having her third SCAD event. Her first incident happened in 2012. She was just 42. The second time happened in 2016.

Understanding recurring SCAD

"Mrs. Robinson's condition is quite serious, because it can happen more than once, and it has," said Joseph Ortenberg, M.D., a cardiologist on the Texas Health Fort Worth medical staff and with Texas Health Heart and Vascular Specialists, a Texas Health Physicians Group practice*.

For a while, Robinson thought she was in the clear. Then SCAD struck again in 2022 — for the fourth time.

Benefiting from cardiac rehabilitation

Robinson found support through cardiac rehabilitation at Texas Health Arlington Memorial.

"Medical studies determined that cardiac rehabilitation decreases the chances of death following a cardiac event by about 25%," said Brenda Doughty, M.B.A., R.N.-B.C., CVRN-BC, Texas Health Arlington Memorial cardiac rehabilitation manager.

Receiving immediate, quality cardiovascular care

Ortenberg emphasizes another key component for addressing SCAD.

"Medical care, particularly from a cardiologist, is important," he said. "Paying attention to new symptoms, especially severe ones, is imperative to help reduce the risk of complications."

"I'm so glad I didn't brush off my symptoms either," Robinson said. "I listened to my body, got it checked out, received phenomenal care and met some wonderful people along the way."

