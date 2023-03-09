University of Kansas launches new online applied cybersecurity degree to meet demand of tech-sector job market

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the growing demand for tech-sector jobs in the Kansas City metro and nationally, the KU Edwards Campus (KUEC) School of Professional Studies has launched a new bachelor's degree in applied cybersecurity, targeted toward undergraduate transfer and degree-completion students.

KU Edwards Campus launches BAS in Applied Cybersecurity (PRNewswire)

The online Bachelor of Applied Science (BAS) in Applied Cybersecurity is designed for students who have already earned an associate degree or equivalent hours, and have a strong interest in applied training in information technology and cybersecurity. The BAS in Applied Cybersecurity can be completed fully online, with certain prerequisite courses needed prior to enrolling in the program.

"The greater Kansas City area has a strong and growing need in technology jobs, which is a national trend," said Stuart Day, dean of the KU Edwards Campus and School of Professional Studies. "In 2020, more than 20,000 tech job openings were posted in Kansas City. This is the third-highest percentage growth in the U.S., trailing only San Francisco and Austin. Today, more than 100,000 people are employed in tech-sector jobs just in Kansas City. We're doing our part to meet employer demand nationally with this online program and to start or advance excellent careers."

Nationwide, cybersecurity experts are in high demand, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Employment for information security analysts is projected to grow 35% from 2021 to 2031. On average, about 19,500 openings for information security analysts are projected each year with a median annual salary of $102,600.

Courses in the KUEC applied cybersecurity degree program will be offered beginning in the 2023-2024 academic year. The program's development was informed by survey responses that pointed out an increased need for a bachelor's degree in IT-related fields to meet local workforce demands.

For more information contact:

Susan Motley at susan.motley@ku.edu or 913-897-8573

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE University of Kansas Edwards Campus