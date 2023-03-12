Rice and Spice … Tony's Perfect Dinner Mix for a Simple Weeknight Meal

OPELOUSAS, La., March 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Life can get pretty busy this time of year, and finding recipes with simple, everyday ingredients people have on hand is key to helping create easy weeknight meals.

Filled with rice and spice, this Cheesy Chicken and Rice Bake by Southern Bite uses one of Tony Chachere’s rice dinner mixes for an easy way to make your dinner come alive with flavor that your family is sure to love. (PRNewswire)

Filled with rice and spice, this Cheesy Chicken and Rice Bake uses one of Tony Chachere's box rice dinner mixes for an easy way to make your dinner come alive with flavor that your family is sure to love.

CHEESY CHICKEN AND RICE BAKE

By: Southern Bite

INGREDIENTS

1 Can (10.5 Ounces) Cream of Chicken Soup

1 ½ Cups Hot Water

1 Box Tony's Creole Roasted Chicken Rice Dinner Mix

1 Can (15.25 Ounces) Corn with Peppers, Drained

2 Cups Shredded Chicken (Rotisserie Chicken Works Well)

3 Tablespoons Unsalted Butter, Melted

1 Teaspoon Tony's Original Creole Seasoning

1 ½ Cups Colby Jack Cheese, Shredded

PREPARATION

Prep Time: 15 Minutes

Cook Time: 50 Minutes

Serves: 4-6

Preheat oven to 350°F and lightly spray a 2-quart baking dish with nonstick cooking spray. In a large bowl, whisk the cream of chicken soup and the hot water together until combined. Add in the Tony's Creole Roasted Chicken Dinner Mix and mix well. Add the corn, chicken, butter and Tony's Original Creole Seasoning and mix to combine. Pour the mixture into the prepared baking dish and wrap tightly with aluminum foil. Bake for 45-55 minutes or until the rice is tender. Fluff the rice with a fork and sprinkle the cheese over the top. Wrap again with the foil and allow to rest for 5-10 minutes or until the cheese has melted. Serve and enjoy!

About Tony Chachere's®

For more than 50 years, Tony Chachere's® Famous Creole Cuisine has been bringing flavor to tables across the country and the world. Established in 1972 by Tony Chachere, the "Ole Master" of Creole cooking, Tony's remains family-owned and operated in Opelousas, Louisiana. Employing more than 100 people, the family maintains a tradition of Creole authenticity in its comprehensive line of seasonings, dinner mixes, marinades, salad dressings and more.

tonychachere.com

#PassAGoodTime

@tonychacheres

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tony Chachere's