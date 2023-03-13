Brondell introduces SimpleSpa Eco Bidet Attachment--the first attachment on the market to use recycled ABS plastic and Nebia water-saving nozzle technology

A groundbreaking addition to the marketplace, Brondell's newest bidet attachment reduces water usage and toilet paper waste while incorporating sustainable materials

SAN FRANCISCO, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brondell announces the SimpleSpa Eco Bidet Attachment, the company's most innovative and environmentally friendly bidet, and the most sustainable attachment on the market. With a durable frame made from 65% recycled ABS plastic, SimpleSpa Eco is the first bidet attachment in the industry to incorporate post-consumer plastics into its design. Water-saving spray technology has been built into the attachment's retractable single nozzle, delivering a full-powered wash that uses less water, for a planet-friendly bathroom footprint.

SimpleSpa Eco's nozzle is optimized for pressure and rinsing capabilities, and delivers a highly effective, cleansing spray that reduces water usage while simultaneously lowering or eliminating the need for toilet paper.

A single roll of toilet paper uses up to 37 gallons of water during the manufacturing process, in addition to old-growth trees and energy. By switching to any bidet, consumers can indirectly help protect and conserve these resources. SimpleSpa Eco takes water conservation one step further, directly reducing water consumption with every use, without sacrificing pressure or cleansing. It is an affordable solution that makes every bathroom more eco-efficient, and installs on any toilet within minutes.

Brondell announced its acquisition of Nebia in January 2023, strengthening the brand's commitment to innovative bathroom solutions. Nebia is known for award-winning showerhead technology that utilizes proprietary nozzles to conserve up to 50% more water as compared to standard showers. Applauded within the industry, Nebia technology has saved users over 520 million gallons of water to date, and is currently on track to save one billion gallons by 2024 with Brondell.

As a proud member of 1% for the Planet, Brondell is deeply committed to protecting the environment through charitable giving and sustainable product offerings. With drought and water conservation top of mind for individuals and around the global community, freshwater conservation is a key initiative driving current and future Brondell designs. The SimpleSpa Eco Bidet Attachment is an exciting example of collaboration between Nebia and Brondell, and an indication of sustainably focused offerings to come.

"As we continue to offer safer and more sustainable solutions for our customers, Brondell is excited to launch the first bidet attachment on the market to be made from recycled materials," says Brondell President, Steve Scheer. "Our SimpleSpa Eco offers a complete and refreshing clean while using less overall water. Looking forward, Brondell will continue to evolve Nebia's water-saving nozzle technology, lean on sustainability in sourcing new materials, and do more with our commitment to 1% for the Planet."

SimpleSpa Eco will be available as a single or dual-temperature bidet attachment. Designed for easy DIY installation without the need for a plumber or complicated tools, both versions slide beneath the user's existing toilet seat and connect to the incoming clean water supply for an ambient temperature wash. For users that prefer warm water, the SimpleSpa Eco Advanced Bidet Attachment easily connects to the hot water supply of a nearby sink using the included high-temperature water tubing. Water temperature and pressure are easily adjusted from the convenient side arm panel using the attractive aluminum control knob/s.

The SimpleSpa Eco Essential/Advanced Bidet Attachment with Single Nozzle is available today, starting at $69.99 at Brondell.com .

About Brondell

With 20 years in the industry, Brondell is known for developing products that provide welcome relief, long-term health benefits, and a more sustainable footprint for healthier spaces and routines. The company focuses on customer wellness, harnessing cutting-edge technology to improve health within the home, office, and beyond. Product development includes rigorous, independent laboratory testing, thoughtful designs, third-party certifications, and the leverage of smart technology for a reduction in airborne particulates, waterborne contaminants, and wasteful toilet paper usage. Each product in Brondell's ecosystem of solutions is crafted to fit seamlessly and sustainably into everyday life, so that things we do every day—like breathing, drinking, bathing, and flushing—are better for both people and the planet.

