BUCKETS OVER BULLYING PARTNERS WITH RESORTS WORLD LAS VEGAS TO HOST "FULL COURT MARCH" DURING NCAA BASKETBALL TOURNAMENTS TO COMBAT YOUTH CYBERBULLYING

Youth anti-cyberbullying group, Resorts World Las Vegas and social media sensations Tristan Jass and Mamadou team up to spread a critical message to all: Never Use Your Device as a Weapon!

LAS VEGAS, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Resorts World Las Vegas and basketball aficionados Tristan Jass and Mamadou N'Diaye have teamed up with the non-profit Buckets Over Bullying to host "Full Court March." This important initiative will raise cyberbullying awareness during the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) men's and women's college basketball tournaments this month.

The Full Court March fan experience will take place at from March 14 through April 3 at Resorts World Las Vegas. During the three-week celebration of all things basketball, Resorts World Las Vegas and Buckets Over Bullying will use the opportunity to bring attention to the growing youth cyberbullying crisis.

Resorts World will construct an indoor basketball court at the 70,000-square-foot resort retail center, The District. Basketball trick shot sensation and Buckets Over Bullying board member Tristan Jass "TJass" and 7-foot-6 hoopster Mamadou N'Diaye, the one-time tallest basketball player at the NCAA Division I level, will showcase their talents, and hold drill sessions, basketball challenges and interact with fans. Crowd favorite chi.town.pauly, a.k.a. Buckets Over Bullying board member Pauly Urdan, will up the energy as the event's emcee. T-shirts and prizes will be given out throughout the event. The schedule of events featuring TJass and Mamadou are as follows:

Thursday, March 16

4-5 p.m. — Drill Sessions

5-6 p.m. — Challenges

Friday, March 17

4-5 p.m. — Challenges

5-6 p.m. — Meet and Greet

Saturday, March 18

4-5 p.m. — Challenges

5-6 p.m. — Q&A

"At Resorts World Las Vegas, we believe in the power of sports to bring people together and promote positive change. That's why we're proud to partner with Buckets Over Bullying for Full Court March, a celebration of basketball and a stand against bullying," said Lori Flahive-Caldero, Executive Director of Community Engagement. "We hope this event will inspire our community to come together and promote kindness, respect, and inclusion both on and off the court."

During the "Full Court March" event, anti-cyberbullying messaging will be shown throughout the 88-acre Las Vegas Strip property at various locations including one of the largest LED screens in the United States, the 100,000-square-foot West Tower screen as well as the LED globe in The District. Messaging led by Buckets of Bullying will include a QR code to Take the Pledge: "I Will Never Use My Device as a Weapon!"

"I can't wait to get on the court in Vegas where I know the energy will be amazing," said TJass who has more than 5 million digital followers. "I deeply believe in the work that Buckets Over Bullying is doing and I am confident that we can make a real difference. I know Nate Bronstein would be proud."

Nate Bronstein, a 15-year Chicago sophomore, lost his life to suicide in 2022 after being relentlessly cyberbullied by classmates at the Latin School of Chicago over text and on social media. He loved watching and playing basketball, and he was a fan of TJass. Buckets Over Bullying was started in his spirit to support his parents' goal of helping prevent other families from ever experiencing similar pain. Nate's parents, Rose and Rob Bronstein, will both be at the events featuring TJass and Mamadou.

"Cyberbullying is an urgent crisis affecting children and families all over the country. We are extremely grateful to Resorts World Las Vegas, Tristan and Mamadou for helping us educate and compel action by both youth and adults to combat this scourge. No one should have to endure the grief and suffering cyberbullying has forever inflicted upon our family," said Rose Bronstein, a co-founder of Buckets Over Bullying. "The time is now, and the need is urgent, for better cyber abuse protections for the dangerous digital world our children now inhabit. Like any winning team, everyone has a role to play in demanding meaningful change and accountability for cyberbullies and those who enable them."

Facts about the cyberbullying crisis that is harming our nation's youth:

There are 54 million school-aged children in the United States . 1

From the ages of about 10 to 19, there are dynamic changes in brain networks involved in learning how to process emotions and motivations around different experiences. 2

95% of teens own or have access to a smartphone. 3

12-15 year-olds who spend 3+ hours a day using social media face a heightened risk of mental health problems, including depression & anxiety. 4

More than a third of all students report experiencing cyberbullying before finishing high school. 5

Cyberbullying is now the second largest discipline issue in public schools today, more than doubling during the past decade. 6

Multiple clinical studies suggest that adolescents and teens are up to 4x more likely to inflict self-harm, attempt or commit suicide if cyberbullied.78910

If you are in crisis, call or text the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988, available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The Lifeline provides confidential support to anyone in suicidal crisis or emotional distress. Support is also available via live chat. Para ayuda en español, llame al 988.

About Buckets Over Bullying

Buckets Over Bullying is a non-profit initiative of The Bronstein Family Foundation whose mission is to eliminate cyberbullying of children and teens. The sports-centric initiative is a call to action following the untimely death of Nate Bronstein, a 15-year-old Chicago student tragically lost to suicide on January 13, 2022 after being relentlessly cyberbullied and told to "Go kill yourself!" by classmates and teammates through text messages and Snapchat at a Chicago independent school. Through education, lawmaking and legal action, Buckets Over Bullying seeks to prevent what happened to 15-year-old Nate and countless others, encourage upstanding digital citizenship, and advocate for the accountability of cyberbullies and those who enable them. Visit www.bucketsoverbullying.org and follow on Instagram and Facebook.

About Resorts World Las Vegas

Since opening in 2021, Resorts World Las Vegas has become the premier destination on the Las Vegas Strip. Developed by Genting Berhad, a publicly traded Malaysian corporation registered with the Nevada Gaming Commission, the $4.3 billion resort is dedicated to providing guests with a one-of-a-kind luxury experience, complete with exceptional service, exquisite design and unparalleled amenities. In a partnership with Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Resorts World Las Vegas integrates three of Hilton's premium brands into its resort campus. With over 3,500 guest rooms and suites, featuring modern design and luxurious touches, the property consists of Las Vegas Hilton at Resorts World, the resort's full-service brand; Conrad Las Vegas at Resorts World, Hilton's lifestyle luxury brand; and LXR, Hilton's network of independent luxury properties, which operates as Crockfords Las Vegas, Genting's internationally renowned ultra-luxury brand. The fully integrated resort boasts a wide range of world-class amenities and services including a 117,000 square foot state-of-the-art fully cashless casino floor, a 5,000 capacity theatre featuring the industry's top headlining talent, distinct day and nightlife venues, a curated retail collection featuring designer and boutique shops, a stunning 27,000-square-foot spa and wellness center, over 50 food and beverage offerings from across the globe and more. Resorts World Las Vegas has ushered in a new world for luxury resorts, and invites guests to indulge with friends. Resorts World Las Vegas is Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED™ with Forbes Travel Guide while all three hotel brands are LEED Gold Certified. For more information, please visit rwlasvegas.com or find us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

