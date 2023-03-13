Guidehouse Insights Names Oracle a Leader in Advanced Distribution Management Systems

Oracle Energy and Water recognized for its DER-aware advanced applications that help utilities manage their rapidly evolving grid

SAN DIEGO, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ORACLE ENERGY AND WATER EDGE -- As distributed energy resources (DERs) surge, distribution utilities need new tools to modernize the grid and safely integrate and manage the influx of new energy sources and devices. Recognizing Oracle's ability to deliver the holistic enterprise-wide platform and data intelligence utilities need to navigate this transition, Guidehouse Insights again named Oracle Energy and Water a leader in its ADMS Vendors report.1 See the results here.

"Oracle is actively demonstrating the reliability and technological sophistication of its ADMS solution."

The Guidehouse Insights Leaderboard for Advanced Distribution Management System (ADMS) Vendors scored eight companies on their strategy and execution based on 10 criteria. Moving up in the leaderboard this year, Oracle scored in the top two in technology and partnerships and in the top three for vision.

"Oracle benefits from a deep and broad network of (co-development) technology partners, systems integrators, implementation partners, and value-added service providers," said Michael Kelly, associate director for market intelligence and advisory firm Guidehouse Insights. "This complements a series of strategic acquisitions aimed at enhancing Oracle Utilities NMS functionality and extending the company's product portfolio. In supporting some of the largest IOUs across North America, Oracle is actively demonstrating the reliability and technological sophistication of its ADMS solution."

Oracle Utilities Network Management System (Oracle Utilities NMS) is used by six of the top 10 U.S. utilities and serves more than 61 million customers globally. The report adds "the company features one of the highest average deployment sizes amongst profiled competitors, at over 1.3 million endpoints. This illustrates Oracle's impressive in-roads and brand recognition as a relatively new entrant within the ADMS space." From the largest utilities down to the smallest co-operatives, Oracle is empowering utilities of all sizes with the latest functionality they need to manage the evolving grid.

Technology-led conversion success

Describing Oracle's success in converting ADMS customers from competitors' solutions, the report noted "customer dissatisfaction with existing solutions (e.g., performance, stability), superior functionality with Oracle Utilities NMS, and a desire to standardize on common solutions after mergers/acquisitions or IT consolidation" as the main drivers. In one recent competitive win, Dominion Energy Virginia implemented new ADMS capabilities in Oracle Utilities NMS to improve its network visibility, reliability, and outage management response. The expanded platform will also help the utility better manage increased data from distributed energy resources (DERs) and meet its regulatory requirements.

The report adds that "Oracle's customer base benefits from the cross-cutting nature of its functionality improvements; if the company develops more sophisticated functionality for one of its ADMS customers, these capabilities are then deployed across its entire customer base upon major upgrades." To learn more about Oracle's recent ADMS innovations, including Oracle Utilities NMS Flex Operations and Grid Edge DERMS, visit: https://bit.ly/3Z6DjMx

"The ADMS market is rapidly expanding globally as more utilities embrace integrated solutions that help them control surging distributed energy resources and achieve other KPIs," said Brad Harkavy, vice president of product, Oracle Energy and Water. "The Guidehouse Insights report clearly shows that Oracle Utilities NMS continues moving up the Leaderboard by fueling grid evolution at scale. Oracle Energy and Water has a clear vision to deliver productized solutions, not one-off consulting projects, to help utilities accelerate product and service delivery market and lower operating costs free of costly customizations."

Oracle was also noted for its unique, deep cloud platform and broad set of cloud services across 41 commercial and government cloud regions in 22 countries on five continents to serve its growing global customer base. The report notes Oracle's "shift to cloud-native architectures and product offerings may help enhance the company's level of cost competitiveness, as more light-weight analytics applications and testing environments can be hosted in the cloud." Read the full report here.

Oracle was also named #1 in Guidehouse Insights reports - AI Vendors for Distributed Energy Resource Integration, Home Energy Management, and Smart Meter Analytics.

