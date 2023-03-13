MONDRIAN CANNES BRINGS MODERN CULTURAL FOCUS TO HISTORIC HOTEL AND GARDENS IN THE FRENCH RIVIERA

The 75-room beachfront hotel at the heart of the Côte-d'Azur beach scene is the first Mondrian hotel in France

NEW YORK, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ennismore, the fastest-growing lifestyle hospitality company, today launches the first Mondrian hotel in France with Mondrian Cannes . Located just 7 minutes from the famous steps of the Palais de Festival, the property sits on the site of the first luxury hotel in Cannes opened in 1863. It also maintains the privilege of the only gardens on the Croisette as a green haven protects the hotel from the busy boulevard and Rue d'Antibes and frames a unique view of the sea.

Mondrian hotels are always at the heart of the world's cultural calendar, and Mondrian Cannes delivers architectural glamor with public spaces realized by Franco-Brazilian agency Triptyque. Imbued with a natural vitality, Triptyque's work in the hotel's lobby, restaurant, bar and terraces creates a dialogue between the legendary building's sophisticated interiors and the gardens leading down to the Croisette, employing a palette of materials that draws from the beauty of wood, marble, leather and plant fibers.

Art takes center stage at all Mondrian hotels, and in Cannes, the spotlight is on artist Mathilde de l'Écotais. After starting out as an international correspondent, she chose photography as her means of expression and nature as her subject. At Mondrian Cannes, her work interacts with the hotel's architecture and feeds into the naturalist energy of the décor. She dresses up the restaurant ceiling, livens up each public area and decorates the flight of stairs with a unique theme.

Guest rooms embrace Art Deco furniture and a color palette inspired by the ocean. Above the sand and blue carpet, the white, beige and gray décor shot with black, exhibit a classic French Riviera style. The same applies to the geometric lines of each of the guest bathrooms which use marble, glass and metal. On the town-facing side of Mondrian Cannes, guest rooms are a generous 430 square feet. On the sea-facing side, rooms and suites enjoy magical views of the ocean - accompanied by wide French windows, which open out onto private terraces. The décor's fresh elegance brings the architecture's geometrical lines into play with the curves of the carpet undulating towards the wide open sea. On the 11th floor the Panoramic Room offers an outdoor terrace with whirlpool tub, a sea-view bathroom and stunning views of the entire Bay of Cannes. Next door, the Signature Suite offers extra-high ceilings and a spectacular terrace accessible from both the bedroom and lounge, offering sweeping views across the Croisette.

Culinary aficionados will flock to Mr. Nakamoto's restaurant as the menu created by London Chef Alex Craciun showcases a dual culinary culture combining French and Japanese influences. A strong New York influence and 'eccentricity' has been cultivated, where desserts are flambéed at guests' tables while a Martini chariot rolls by in celebration of the great American Martini. Along with a strong emphasis on seafood and the local catch of the day, guests can dine on spectacular seafood platters, delicious salads and exceptional meat dishes, yakitori or sushi at the Mr. Nakamoto bar. All are expertly put together by Chef Hervé Busson, former second-in-command to Sébastien Broda at Park 45.

Adjacent to Mondrian Cannes is Hyde Beach Cannes, which celebrates the Mediterranean and southern art de vivre with unique flavors and an undeniably elegant atmosphere. With an azure backdrop and fine white sand, the palette of sun-drenched colors complement olive and palm trees. The cuisine of Chef Gabriele Faiella, who trained with Gordon Ramsay, brings a taste of Italy to diners, combining fresh produce with perfectly attentive service. Offering a mouthwatering array of cocktails and signature beverages, Hyde Beach Cannes is casual in the daytime and more lively in the evening.

ABOUT ENNISMORE

Ennismore is a creative hospitality company with a global collective of entrepreneurial and founder-built brands with purpose at their heart. It curates and manages unique properties and experiences in some of the most exciting destinations worldwide.

Founded in 2011 by entrepreneur Sharan Pasricha, Ennismore and Accor entered a joint venture in 2021 to create a new autonomous entity, with Accor holding a majority shareholding. Creating the world's fastest-growing lifestyle hospitality company, it brings together Ennismore's know-how in building brands with creative storytelling, design, and authentic experiences, with Accor's wealth of knowledge in delivering scale, network growth and distribution.

Under Sharan Pasricha, Founder & Co-CEO, and Gaurav Bhushan, Co-CEO, Ennismore comprises 14 brands - with over 100 operating properties and a further 140+ in the pipeline - and a collection of over 190 culturally relevant and diverse restaurants and nightlife destinations.

Ennismore puts innovation at the center of everything it does, with four dedicated in-house specialist studios, which obsess every guest touchpoint, including Carte Blanched – a fully integrated F&B concept platform; a creative studio of interior and graphic designers; a digital product and tech innovation lab, and a partnerships and collaborations division.

Ennismore has been included in Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies lists in 2020 and 2021; ranked#29 in FT1000: Europe's Fastest-Growing Companies; and is part of FT Future 100 - the UK's fastest-growing businesses that are shaping the future of their sector.

The Ennismore brands: 21c Museum Hotel, 25hours Hotels, Delano, Gleneagles, Hyde, JO&JOE, Mama Shelter, Mondrian, Morgans Originals, SLS, SO/, The Hoxton, TRIBE and Working From.

ABOUT MONDRIAN HOTELS & RESIDENCES

Mondrian is more than a hotel: it's a way of travel. Known for its groundbreaking design and progressive programming it is a "must" destination for locals or travelers. Mondrian is always at the heart of the most exciting cultural scenes in the world, serving up innovation and creativity for everyone. Mondrian provides a playful framework so that guests and locals alike can immerse themselves in the culture of each city it inhabits. Design is at the center of the Mondrian experience with hotels designed by some of the world's most famous architects and designers, including Philippe Starck and Marcel Wanders. With six properties in Los Angeles, Miami, New York, London, Doha and Seoul, the brand is experiencing tremendous growth with upcoming openings in Mexico City, Singapore, Bordeaux, Cannes, Ibiza, Australia's Gold Coast and more. MondrianHotels.com

Mondrian Hotels & Residences is part of Ennismore, a creative hospitality company rooted in culture and community, with a global collective of entrepreneurial and founder-built brands with purpose at their heart. Formed in 2021, Ennismore is a joint venture with Accor, which holds a majority shareholding. ennismore.com

