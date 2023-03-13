Patrick Ta Beauty Accelerates Growth with Former Estee Lauder Companies Executive As New CEO

BURBANK, Calif., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Patrick Ta Beauty, an incomparable next-generation makeup artistry brand, has appointed Kimberly Villatoro as Chief Executive Officer.

With a background in beauty, consumer products, and fashion, Villatoro has led and marketed some of the most recognized brands in the world, including the billion-dollar brand, Barbie® doll. Most recently, Villatoro served as Vice President & General Manager of Smashbox & Glamglow in North America, where she led the brand's strategy and operations. She is a proven leader, bringing purpose, strategy and scale to the businesses she has led across her two decade long professional career. With a track record of community-first brand building, Villatoro brings her vocal advocacy and passion for diversity, equity and inclusion to the team at Patrick Ta Beauty.

"I have long admired Patrick Ta's artistry and the truly innovative and disruptive launch of his beauty brand in 2019. Patrick Ta Beauty brings next-generation artistry together with an exquisite, luxe brand experience, truly unmatched in the industry," said Villatoro.

"From the beginning, Patrick Ta Beauty was built with the support of all the women in my life. Kimberly's vision for growth and brand positioning is completely aligned with mine," said Ta. "There is no better leader to inspire and scale the next phase of the business than Kimberly. I'm excited for what we build together."

When asked about the future of Patrick Ta Beauty, Villatoro added, "Patrick Ta Beauty is a brand that is poised for growth. From Patrick's next-generation artistry, to our distinctive and innovative creme and powder duos, consumers continue to fall in love with our superior formulas and luxe brand experience. At the center is Patrick, whose own journey, both personally and professionally, is an inspiration for the brand and an entire generation of makeup lovers. I am thrilled to be leading the brand at this time and continuing the incredible momentum that the team has built."

In 2019, renowned makeup artist Patrick Ta worked with product specialist Rima Minasyan and seasoned entrepreneur Avo Minasyan to bring Patrick Ta Beauty to life. Avo Minasyan who previously served as Chief Executive of the brand will now transition into his new role as Chairman of the Board. In October 2022, Stride Consumer Partners, a growth-equity investment firm focused on passion brands in consumer products and services, announced their minority investment in Patrick Ta Beauty. By November 2022, Patrick Ta Beauty brought on former L'Oreal executive, Paul Parikh, as Chief Operating Officer. Parikh has served as CFO of L'Oreal Operations for North & South America where he supported a portfolio of 35+ global brands, in addition to having held various finance leadership roles across L'Oreal's consumer and luxury brands, both in the US and internationally. Parikh brings 20+ years of consumer goods experience at market leading firms and over a decade in the beauty industry.

Patrick Ta Beauty is one of the fastest growing brands in prestige makeup, powered by strong EMV and beloved, superior products. With new investment, resources, and capabilities on the team, the brand is prepared to more than double their marketing output year over year. "With our new investment from Stride Consumer Partners, and the incredible momentum behind the brand from our partners at Sephora, we aim to disrupt the category once again and expand the reach of the brand as never before," Villatoro shared.

Patrick Ta Beauty is currently sold on PatrickTa.com, and retails exclusively on Sephora North America and Canada, Sephora at Kohl's, Cult Beauty and Flannels Beauty.

About Patrick Ta Beauty:

Patrick Ta Beauty was founded in 2019 by renowned makeup artist Patrick Ta, established product specialist Rima Minasyan and seasoned entrepreneur Avo Minasyan. Patrick Ta Beauty's goal has always been to make others feel great in their own skin and to give them versatile products that can create any look.

