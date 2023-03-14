LMS365 strengthens the employee learning experience with upcoming LinkedIn Learning integration

AARHUS, Denmark, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- We are excited to announce that LMS365 is now a LinkedIn Learning partner. The partnership will empower learners to build up their skills by finding LinkedIn Learning training content directly from the LMS365 learning platform.

LinkedIn Learning is an engaging skill-building solution that draws on LinkedIn's real-time data and insights to empower learners to develop the right skills to advance their careers and customers to upskill and retain their workforce. It uniquely delivers high-quality, up-to-date, content that's personalized to learner and career goals & organizations' objectives and is built into the tools that learners use every day.

Our partnership integrates LMS365's platform with LinkedIn Learning to provide shared business users with access to LinkedIn Learning's course catalog. Learners will be able to search and discover these courses directly on LMS365's platform.

"The LinkedIn Learning partnership and upcoming product integration strengthens our platform by giving access to an intelligent skill-building platform from the world's largest professional network and offers a digital space where curiosity is encouraged and employees can develop skills to grow their organization," says Henrik Strarup Eriksen, LMS365 VP of Strategic Alliances.

"Partnering with Learning Management Platforms, like LMS365, allows us to reach more learners within the tools they use every day," says Raza Syed, Senior Director, Business Development at LinkedIn Learning.

Instant access to a vast library of learning content

Giving instant access to a vast library of learning content, the integration will further support LMS365 customers in providing their workforce with relevant skills and offering their employees the best training content on the market. The integration gives users access to more than 18,000+ LinkedIn Learning courses to browse directly from LMS365.

"The upcoming product integration with LinkedIn Learning furthers LMS365's commitment to transform the employee learning experience by enabling our customers to seamlessly provide more learning opportunities to their workforce. The upcoming integration broadens the existing partner integration network beyond Microsoft Viva Learning and the Microsoft ecosystem, to create an inclusive, democratized, and assessable digital learning environment where employees can thrive on education and growth," says Flemming Goldbach, LMS365 Chief Product Officer.

