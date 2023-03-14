Sapphire Gas Solutions and Bauer Compressors Announce National Partnership

CONROE, Texas and NORFOLK, Va., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapphire Gas Solutions ("Sapphire") and Bauer Compressors, Inc. ("Bauer") are pleased to announce a national partnership between the two industry leaders. The partnership allows Sapphire to deploy, construct, and maintain an array of state-of-the-art Bauer manufactured gas compressors and provide OEM parts servicing multiple critical industries covering Canada, the United States of America, and Mexico.

Sapphire & Bauer partner to deploy & maintain state-of-the-art gas compressors & OEM parts for the North American market

Sapphire and Bauer provide a total customer satisfaction experience with highly responsive product support teams. Customer experience is a top priority from the design, production, delivery and installation process by our technical teams through the Bauer OEM warranty period and the entire life cycle of all Bauer products. Sapphire has a nationwide footprint and is heavily involved in CNG station design, construction, and all associated maintenance services. Bauer has a best-in-class warranty on all major components completed by Sapphire's growing Bauer Certified technician personnel.

Sapphire and Bauer are also aligned strategically in methane mitigation technologies, including cross compression services, providing a reduction in fugitive emissions and flaring prevention when the gas commodity needs to be vacated from the pipeline, without release into the atmosphere, for planned or unplanned inspection or maintenance on major utility pipelines.

"We are excited about our new partnership with Sapphire Gas Solutions to provide them with long-lasting value and opportunity for growth on many different fronts. Sapphire Gas Solutions has a National profile that provides for greater leverage to develop world-class CNG stations with potential National accounts in the transportation and energy sectors. Furthermore, Sapphire is 100% aligned with Bauer's strategy to be the leader in the methane mitigation business geared towards midstream pipeline operators. Last but not least, Sapphire Gas Solutions is one of the leaders in virtual pipeline solutions which is also a major focus area for Bauer Compressors" - Tony Bayat, President of Bauer Compressors Inc.

"This partnership with Bauer is a huge step forward for Sapphire," said Sam Thigpen, CEO of Sapphire Gas Solutions. "Our nationwide operations footprint and project execution experience are true solutions-based approaches. Sapphire's ability to partner with Bauer and provide the technology for these solutions is a much bigger value add to the customer than each of us working as standalone vendors."

Bauer's compression technology, installed and supported by Sapphire, is designed to operate and serve the compressed natural gas (CNG) and biomethane industry's high-demand project initiatives in multiple applications, including:

Virtual Pipeline

Public/Private CNG/Hydrogen Stations

LNG boil-off compression

Pipeline Cross Compression

Biomethane Compression and Upgrading

BAUER Compressors Inc. has been building CNG compressor systems for over 40 years, with hundreds of units installed nationwide. Bauer makes cost-effective and environmentally friendly CNG systems tailored to any fleet size to dramatically reduce fuel cost and provide a rapid return on investment. All systems are built to the latest edition of the NFPA 52 code and all critical control points, such as temperatures, pressures, and electrical loads, are continuously monitored throughout the process to ensure safe and reliable operation of the compression system.

Sapphire Gas Solutions is a turnkey virtual pipeline services company with a diverse fleet of mobile CNG, LNG, and recompression equipment for methane recapture and mitigation as well as a growing footprint in the Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) market. Sapphire provides logistics support for multiple dairies and landfills from coast to coast, transporting RNG to market when pipeline infrastructure is unavailable or not near the renewable gas source. With decades of experience in natural gas service, transportation, and construction, Sapphire's team is committed to quality, safety, and reliability. Sapphire promises North America's most comprehensive natural gas energy management solutions available.

