Beacon Broadband Chooses Enghouse Networks EspialTV to Deliver World-Class Streaming Experience

MARKHAM, ON, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Enghouse Networks, a leading global telecommunications technology and IPTV SaaS platform solutions provider, announced today it is partnering with Beacon Broadband to enable the organization to offer a world-class video streaming service to their customers.

Beacon Broadband is deploying a future-proof solution from Enghouse to ensure the best possible quality of service for subscribers on a wide range of devices, including Fire TV and Android™ devices.

"We are excited about Beacon Broadband offering our customers amazingly fast fiber internet, advanced voice and now the best video experience available," said Bill Gerski, Vice President of Marketing and Sales, Beacon Broadband.

"We are committed to bringing the high-speed fiber experience where no one else will go. This includes out to the most remote homes in our rural territory and onto our subscribers' televisions," said Paul Recanzone, General Manager, Beacon Broadband. "We selected Enghouse's EspialTV platform to deliver a unique video experience that meets the needs of our older traditional video subscribers and our younger streaming subscribers. Our partnership with Enghouse Networks will enable us to provide the customer experience to all video subscribers, which our members have come to expect from Beacon Broadband."

Beacon Broadband will use Enghouse EspialTV, a fully managed IPTV solution hosted in the cloud, to deliver live, catch-up TV, NPVR, and VOD content to their residential and bulk/commercial subscribers.

"We are pleased and gratified that Beacon Broadband selected Enghouse's EspialTV for this project, based on our track record of delivering outstanding television experiences," said Mick McCluskey, VP of Product Management, Enghouse Networks. "There are several steps involved in offering TV services, and Beacon Broadband has navigated these successfully with our assistance."

EspialTV delivers an award-winning user experience across devices. With EspialTV, Beacon Broadband can easily customize the user interface of their video streaming service to address multiple consumer and business market segments. Since EspialTV is a cloud-based SaaS solution, it can be deployed rapidly at a low startup cost.

About Enghouse Networks

Enghouse Networks is a reliable global telecommunications technology and solutions provider. Our commitment is to successfully deliver solutions that can enable digital transformation, ultimately building a connected global community. From edge to cloud, our applications reliably enable next-generation communications and media companies, defense, public safety agencies and utilities to plan, design, engineer, monitor, protect and simplify network complexity, in a vendor-agnostic 5G, IoT, Cloud, AI, NFV and SDN ecosystem. The Enghouse Networks technology portfolio spans Network Infrastructure, Business Support Systems (BSS), Operations Support Systems (OSS) and Digital Transformation solutions. For further information, visit www.enghousenetworks.com. Enghouse Networks is a unit of Enghouse Systems Ltd. of Markham, Ontario.

About Beacon Broadband

Beacon Broadband is a wholly owned subsidiary of Coos-Curry Electric Cooperative on the southern Oregon coast. About 85 years ago, Ivan Laird couldn't get the power company that owned transmission lines across his property to provide him electric service, so he founded the electricity cooperative. Today, Mr. Laird's grandson, David, lives in the family home and cannot get the company that owns fiber lines across his property to provide him internet service. Beacon Broadband will bring internet and video to David and all the residents in rural Curry and Coos Counties.

