Careington Expands Telehealth Programs to Include Virtual Primary Care and Psychiatry

FRISCO, Texas, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Careington International Corporation proudly announces the expansion of telehealth programs offered through affiliate company DialCare to include virtual primary care and psychiatry, virtually connecting individuals to board-certified primary care physicians and psychiatrists nationally.

The DialCare Physician Access program includes DialCare Urgent Care, a service offering 24/7/365 video and phone access to licensed physicians for non-emergency care. With the addition of Virtual Primary Care, members can establish a relationship with a dedicated primary care physician for their comprehensive, long-term virtual care of chronic health conditions. Physicians are available by appointment seven days a week between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. in every U.S. time zone and can help with diabetes, hypertension, high cholesterol, respiratory illnesses, arthritis, allergic conditions, anemia and more.

DialCare Psychiatry broadens the Mental Wellness program, which includes DialCare Therapy, giving members of all ages access to virtual or telephonic counseling sessions with a licensed mental health professional, as well as a student-focused service, DialCare Dialogue, specifically designed to provide virtual mental health resources for middle and high school students. With the addition of DialCare Psychiatry, members get access to psychiatrists that can help with psychiatric evaluations, ongoing medication management and risk stratification. Psychiatrists can assist with ADHD/ADD, bipolar disorder, anxiety, depression, sleeping disorders, eating disorders, substance abuse and more. DialCare mental health professionals are available by appointment for assistance with mental health conditions.

"Careington is proud to expand the robust suite of virtual health programs available through our affiliate DialCare to include virtual primary care and telepsychiatry," Careington CEO Stewart Sweda said. "As access to care continues to be a challenge for many, these new services help to connect people with quality care who otherwise may not have access."

Beyond the Physician Access and Mental Wellness programs, DialCare also offers several other telehealth solutions, including a Teledentistry and Virtual Veterinary program. DialCare's telehealth programs are available to organizations of any size or industry, employees of any status, brokers, benefits consultants and individual consumers nationwide.

About Careington International Corporation

Careington International Corporation is an established leader in the health and wellness benefits space. Founded in 1979, Careington is a nationally recognized product aggregator and full-service administrator and one of the largest privately held discount health care companies in the nation. Today, Careington serves more than 30 million members across all industry-best companies, brands, products and services, and has several affiliate companies, including Careington Benefit Solutions, DialCare and Munroe Sutton. Dedicated to improving individual health and well-being by providing affordable access to care, Careington's national PPO and dental discount networks, flagship dental savings plans and growing portfolio of more than 150 health, wellness and lifestyle products and services are designed to deliver cost savings and service excellence across a spectrum of life needs. For information on Careington's products, services, administration and marketing solutions, visit careington.com.

