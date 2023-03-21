Xinhua Silk Road: Yubei District of China's Chongqing increases efforts to complete industrial chains and boost investment

BEIJING, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yubei District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, has stepped up efforts to further optimize industrial chains and facilitate more investment into the district.

Focusing on the district's competitive industries, Yubei rolled out an investment promotion scheme earlier this year in a bid to attract a number of core enterprises and landmark projects to settle here.

An official of Yubei District said that the district's efforts to promote and facilitate investment are in full swing this year.

The district launched a special campaign by setting up six special working groups for investment promotion centered on its six key industrial chains, including intelligent network-connected new energy vehicles, electronic information manufacturing, software and information services, innovative finance, trade logistics and modern agriculture, culture and tourism, in a bid to achieve new breakthroughs in industrial chain investment.

Furthermore, the district beefed up efforts to boost domestic and foreign investment in its key industries and carried out a series of investment promotion activities targeting Fortune Global 500 companies, state-owned enterprises, leading institutions, etc.

Besides, Yubei is set to further optimize and improve its investment promotion mechanism in a bid to provide a solid guarantee for the signing and implementation of major projects.

At the same time, the district planned to update its investment project library in real time. Of the investment projects under negotiation with a planned investment of more than 100 billion yuan, more than 30 percent of them will be signed within six months and over 60 percent will be signed within a year.

Efforts will be made to promote the construction of a digital intelligence promotion investment platform centered on industry analysis, project attraction, landing services and other key processes.

Besides, Yubei will impose a closed-loop management system and increase the weight of quality indicators and investment assessment for major projects.

